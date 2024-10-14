Lion-O Vs Mumm-Ra For ThunderCats In 2025

Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Dynamite | Tagged: Declan Shalvey, thundercats

Lion-O Vs Mumm-Ra for ThunderCats comics In 2025 by Declan Shalvey and Drew Moss from Dynamite Entertainment

Dynamite has announced the third phase of their ThunderCats comic book series by Declan Shalvely and Drew Moss for 2025, leading up to a Mumm-Ra vs Lion-O confrontation later in 2025. But beginning in December's ThunderCats #11.

THUNDERCATS #11 CVR B SHALVEY DYNAMITE OCT240114 (W) Declan Shalvey (A) Drew Moss (CA) Declan Shalvey After trying to keep silent about their unsanctioned explorations, WilyKat and WilyKit finally reveal their discovery of Mumm-Ra's Black Pyramid to the rest of the ThunderCats. Once he learns what the cubs found within its obsidian walls, Lion-O makes a fateful decision: He will go, alone, on a quest to confront Mumm-Ra in his place of power. If he can best the devil-priest in single combat, the ThunderCats' claim to their new home will be secured – but if he fails, the last survivors of Thundera may lose everything! The acclaimed creative team of writer DECLAN SHALVEY and artist DREW MOSS launch a pivotal new chapter in the ThunderCats saga with ThunderCats #11 – commemorated by cataclysmic covers from SHALVEY, MOSS, LUCIO PARRILLO, JAE LEE & JUNE CHUNG, IVAN TAO, and MANIX! In Shops: Dec 18, 2024 SRP: $4.99

"The first story arc of the new comic book series focused a lot on the origin story and introducing fans to these beloved characters and their core mythos. The ThunderCats landed on Third Earth, after escaping the tragic fate of their native Thundera. Brand new characters like Calica were introduced, as well as the return of classic elements like Snarf and the ThunderTank. Then in the second phase, each chapter subtlly accented members of the core cast and teed up an epic showdown between the ThunderCats and the Mu'Tants. Fans also get the tease and introduction of the mysterious character of Apex, who will be the key to upcoming storylines. Along the way between arcs, guest creators like Stephen Mooney and Joe Mulvey came in for standalone chapters covering an unexplored corner of the lore, providing readers with new perspectives as well as styles. ThunderCats #11 celebrates nearly a full year of this epic era of storytelling, and the beginning of the third major cycle in the new epic from Declan Shalvey and Drew Moss. After trying to keep silent about their unsanctioned explorations seen in previous chapters, the young duo of WilyKat and WilyKit finally reveal to the rest of the group their discovery of Mumm-Ra's Black Pyramid. Upon learning about the mystery found within its obsidian walls, Lion-O makes a fateful decision. Lion-O will venture — alone — on a quest into the heart of Mumm-Ra's lair. He will confront and battle their most deadly foe in single combat. If he can best the devil-priest, the ThunderCats' claim to their new home on Third Earth will be secure. Yet if he fails, the last survivors of Thundera may lose everything, down to their own lives!"

"It's been an amazing experience, from the initial enthusiasm, to the amazing sales, to the actual feedback from readers," said writer Declan Shalvey. "Couldn't be happier with how things have gone. Currently I'm having to switch things up as the original plan was to do a year-long reboot, but with the sales momentum being so strong, we now have at least another year on the book. We really have found a great groove, and getting to continue this book is a golden opportunity to see how that collaboration evolves."