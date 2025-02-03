Posted in: Boom, Comics, Preview | Tagged: Bronze Faces

Bronze Faces #1 Preview: It Belongs in a Museum… or Does It?

Check out a preview of Bronze Faces #1 from BOOM! Studios, where three friends plan the ultimate heist to reclaim stolen Nigerian artifacts from the British Museum.

Article Summary Bronze Faces #1 reveals a daring heist to reclaim stolen Nigerian artifacts from the British Museum.

Written by Shobo & Shof Coker, art by Alexandre Tefenkgi; discover history, mythology, and adventure.

Hits stores February 5th, 2025, offering an exhilarating narrative perfect for Black History Month.

LOLtron plans to use digital trickery to trade artifacts for control of world infrastructures. Beware!

Soho, London. Childhood friends Timi, Sango, and Gbonka reunite on the eve of the British Museum's historic purchase of the works of Timi's father, the seminal Nigerian artist Adewale Balogun. Timi has been invited as a "guest of honor," but what the Museum is heralding as a triumphant acquisition, the trio see as nothing short of brazen cultural theft. Emboldened by a night of drinking and shared outrage, they concoct a bold scheme… to steal back the artwork themselves! But when they come into possession of a document called "the Register," outlining dozens of colonial-era stolen artifacts, their sights turn even higher to the Benin Bronzes – the British Museum's cache of nearly 1,500 works of art stolen from the Kingdom of Benin. Celebrated authors Shobo & Shof Coker (New Masters) draw from their Nigerian heritage for the heist of a lifetime, joined by acclaimed artist Alexandre Tefenkgi (Once Upon a Time at the End of the World, The Good Asian). Prepare for a story that's at once an exhilarating adventure and simultaneously a breathtaking descent into mythology, history, and the horrors of colonialism, perfect for celebrating the start Black History Month.

BRONZE FACES #1

BOOM! STUDIOS

DEC240056

DEC240057 – BRONZE FACES #1 (OF 6) CVR B TEFENKGI – $4.99

DEC240058 – BRONZE FACES #1 (OF 6) CVR C ANNIVERSAY VAR MORA – $4.99

(W) Shobo, Shof (A) Alexandre Tefenkgi (CA) Shof

In Shops: 2/5/2025

SRP: $4.99

