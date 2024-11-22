Posted in: Boom, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News | Tagged: Comics, Solicits

Bronze Faces & Graveyard Club in Boom Studios' February 2024 Solicits

Bronze Faces #1 by Shof Shobo & Alexandre Tefenkgi and Graveyard Club #1 by RL Stine & Carola Borelli in Boom Studios' February 2024 solicits

Bronze Faces #1 by Shof Shobo and Alexandre Tefenkgi and Graveyard Club #1 by R. L. Stine and Carola Borelli launch in Boom Studios' February 2024 solicits and solicitations. As well as VR Troopers vs Power Rangers and the Boom 20th Anniversary comics for Free Comic Book Day in May.

FCBD 2025 POWER RANGERS VR TROOPERS

BOOM! STUDIOS

DEC240002

(W) TBA (A / CA) TBA

This is the moment you've been waiting for! After 30 years, the VR TROOPERS are back, blasting into comic shops around the country on Free Comic Book Day 2025!

After making their long-awaited return in the pages of Power Rangers Prime, this issue will give fans a sneak peek at a new era of virtual reality powered action…alongside a special flipbook calling back to the original 1995 comics! Exclusive Original Material Rating: All-Ages In Shops: Apr 09, 2025

FCBD 2025 BOOM STUDIOS 20TH ANNIVERSARY SPECIAL

BOOM! STUDIOS

DEC240015

(W) TBA (A / CA) TBA

Celebrate 20 years of BOOM! Studios with this milestone anniversary collection of some of our most iconic series!

Get ready for more adventure, more terror, more mystery, and more fun with curated tales from the worlds of BRZRKR, Something is Killing the Children, Mouse Guard, Irredeemable, and an EXCLUSIVE all-new Hello Darkness story. Exclusive Original and Reprint Material Rating: Teen In Shops: Apr 09, 2025

BRONZE FACES #1 (OF 6) CVR A SHOF

BOOM! STUDIOS

DEC240056

DEC240057 – BRONZE FACES #1 (OF 6) CVR B TEFENKGI

DEC240058 – BRONZE FACES #1 (OF 6) CVR C ANNIVERSAY VAR MORA

DEC240059 – BRONZE FACES #1 (OF 6) CVR D 10 COPY INCV SHOF

DEC240060 – BRONZE FACES #1 (OF 6) CVR E 15 COPY INCV LOTAY

DEC240061 – BRONZE FACES #1 (OF 6) CVR F 20 COPY INCV ANNIVERSARY MORA

DEC240062 – BRONZE FACES #1 (OF 6) CVR G UNLOCKABLE SHOF

(W) Shobo, Shof (A) Alexandre Tefenkgi (CA) Shof

Soho, London. Childhood friends Timi, Sango, and Gbonka reunite on the eve of the British Museum's historic purchase of the works of Timi's father, the seminal Nigerian artist Adewale Balogun.

Timi has been invited as a "guest of honor," but what the Museum is heralding as a triumphant acquisition, the trio see as nothing short of brazen cultural theft. Emboldened by a night of drinking and shared outrage, they concoct a bold scheme… to steal back the artwork themselves!

But when they come into possession of a document called "the Register," outlining dozens of colonial-era stolen artifacts, their sights turn even higher to the Benin Bronzes – the British Museum's cache of nearly 1,500 works of art stolen from the Kingdom of Benin.

Celebrated authors Shobo & Shof Coker (New Masters) draw from their Nigerian heritage for the heist of a lifetime, joined by acclaimed artist Alexandre Tefenkgi (Once Upon a Time at the End of the World, The Good Asian).

Prepare for a story that's at once an exhilarating adventure and simultaneously a breathtaking descent into mythology, history, and the horrors of colonialism, perfect for celebrating the start Black History Month. In Shops: Feb 05, 2025

GRAVEYARD CLUB FRESH BLOOD #1 CVR A MERCADO

BOOM! STUDIOS

DEC240063

(W) R. L. Stine (A) Carola Borelli (CA) Miguel Mercado

The next chapter of legendary horror author R.L. Stine's coming-of-age teen thriller is here!

The members of the Graveyard Club attempt to move on from the disturbing events of last semester but the strange disappearances of Parker and Rhonda's fathers is too big of a mystery to ignore.

A return to the scene of the crime may be just what they need to discover the terrifying truth of that night… but can they survive their investigation long enough to uncover the lurking darkness within?

In Shops: Apr 16, 2025

GRAVEYARD CLUB FRESH BLOOD #1 CVR B MORA

GRAVEYARD CLUB FRESH BLOOD #1 CVR C ANNIVERSARY VAR MERCADO

GRAVEYARD CLUB FRESH BLOOD #1 CVR D 5 COPY INCV MORA

GRAVEYARD CLUB FRESH BLOOD #1 CVR E 10 COPY INCV

GRAVEYARD CLUB FRESH BLOOD #1 CVR F 20 COPY INCV MERCADO

GRAVEYARD CLUB FRESH BLOOD #1 CVR G 25 COPY INCV ORZU

GRAVEYARD CLUB FRESH BLOOD #1 CVR H FOC REVEAL

GRAVEYARD CLUB FRESH BLOOD #1 CVR I UNLOCKABLE MERCADO

VICIOUS CIRCLE HC DIRECT MARKET EXCLUSIVE

BOOM! STUDIOS

DEC240072

(W) Mattson Tomlin (A / CA) Lee Bermejo

The genre defining, Eisner Award-nominated epic is now complete!

Legendary artist Lee Bermejo (Batman: Damned, Joker) and visionary writer Mattson Tomlin (BRZRKR: Fallen Empire, The Batman Part II) join forces for an exhilarating, mind-bending time travel saga spanning from 22nd century Tokyo to 1950s New Orleans to the Cretaceous Era and beyond.

Shawn Thacker is a trained assassin from the future who seeks revenge on the only other man with his affliction-each life they claim propels them both through drastically different times, spanning the distant past and future.

As their destinies intertwine, these two mortal rivals find themselves locked in a battle of wills that spans millions of years… At stake? The course of history itself.

This unique edition is ONLY available to Direct Market Retailers!

Collects A Vicious Circle #1-3.

In Shops: Apr 30, 2025

SRP: 0

HELLO DARKNESS #8 (OF 12) CVR A MERCADO (MR)

BOOM! STUDIOS

DEC240074

DEC240075 – HELLO DARKNESS #8 (OF 12) CVR B FRISON (MR)

DEC240076 – HELLO DARKNESS #8 (OF 12) CVR C BASTIAN (MR)

DEC240077 – HELLO DARKNESS #8 (OF 12) CVR D ANNIVERSARY VAR MORA (MR)

DEC240078 – HELLO DARKNESS #8 (OF 12) CVR E 20 COPY INCV MORA (MR)

(W) R. L. Stine, Marguerite Bennett, Joanne Starer, Robert Hack (A) Francesco Francavilla, Luana Vecchio, Khary Randolph, Robert Hack (CA) Miguel Mercado

Return to the darkness with a new recurring story by legendary horror scribe R.L. Stine, collaborating once again with acclaimed Stuff of Nightmares artist Francesco Francavilla!

Meanwhile, Robert Hack's I Can't Take You Anywhere continues. Marguerite Bennett and Luana Vecchio team up for a twisted story about a woman's revenge, and a family's time of mourning takes a frightening turn in a new story by Joanne Starer and Khary Randolph.

In Shops: Feb 26, 2025

SRP: 0

HOUSE OF SLAUGHTER #30 CVR A FORNES

BOOM! STUDIOS

DEC240079

DEC240080 – HOUSE OF SLAUGHTER #30 CVR B DELL EDERA

DEC240081 – HOUSE OF SLAUGHTER #30 CVR C CARDSTOCK VAR LEE

DEC240082 – HOUSE OF SLAUGHTER #30 CVR D GATEFOLD VAR LUCKERT

DEC240083 – HOUSE OF SLAUGHTER #30 CVR E ANNIVERSARY VAR MORA

DEC240084 – HOUSE OF SLAUGHTER #30 CVR F 10 COPY INCV FORNES

DEC240085 – HOUSE OF SLAUGHTER #30 CVR G 15 COPY INCV BEEM

DEC240086 – HOUSE OF SLAUGHTER #30 CVR H 20 COPY INCV ANNIVERSARY MORA

DEC240087 – HOUSE OF SLAUGHTER #30 CVR I 25 COPY INCV MORA

DEC240088 – HOUSE OF SLAUGHTER #30 CVR J UNLOCKABLE DELL EDERA

(W) Sam Johns (A) Letizia Cadonici (CA) Jorge Fornes

From the world of Something is Killing the Children, the bestselling series House of Slaughter launched three years ago to immediate critical and fan acclaim, selling nearly 500,000 copies of the first issue.

Now, prepare for the end of an era that illuminated the darkest corners of the Order of St. George, with the final issue of House of Slaughter!

The house is changing… with Edwin and Bait finding themselves in a whirlwind of uncertainty as they're assigned new masks.

But for Nolan, a very different fate awaits, one that will change the fabric of the hunters forever in this pivotal milestone issue that will change the Slaughterverse forever!

In Shops: Feb 19, 2025

POWER RANGERS PRIME #4 CVR A MORA

BOOM! STUDIOS

DEC240089

DEC240090 – POWER RANGERS PRIME #4 CVR B TAYLOR

DEC240091 – POWER RANGERS PRIME #4 CVR C ANNIVERSARY VAR MORA

DEC240092 – POWER RANGERS PRIME #4 CVR D FOIL VAR BERNARDO

DEC240093 – POWER RANGERS PRIME #4 CVR E 10 COPY INCV DOALY

DEC240094 – POWER RANGERS PRIME #4 CVR F 15 COPY INCV TAYLOR

DEC240095 – POWER RANGERS PRIME #4 CVR G 20 COPY INCV MORA

DEC240096 – POWER RANGERS PRIME #4 CVR H 25 COPY INCV MORA

DEC240097 – POWER RANGERS PRIME #4 CVR I 40 COPY INCV

DEC240098 – POWER RANGERS PRIME #4 CVR J FOC REVEAL

DEC240099 – POWER RANGERS PRIME #4 CVR K UNLOCKABLE MORA

(W) Melissa Flores (A) Michael Yg (CA) Dan Mora

An epic battle ensues between the new Prime Red Ranger and deadly VR Troopers, but not without a little help from a familiar foe…

In a dire moment, Rita Repulsa sacrifices the last of her wand's strength to create the keys to their survival… but will it be enough to save the teens from capture?

In Shops: Feb 19, 2025

MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS RECHARGED HC DLX ED

BOOM! STUDIOS

DEC240100

(W) Melissa Flores, Adam Cesare, Meghan Camarena, Robert Menegus (A) Simona Di Gianfelice, Kath Lobo, Marco Renna, Moises Hidalgo, Federico Sabbatini, Sebasti?n P?riz (CA) Goni Montes

Superstar writer Melissa Flores (The Dead Lucky), artist Simona Di Gianfelice (Firefly), and colorist Ra l Angulo (Mighty Morphin) take the helm as the future of Mighty Morphin Power Rangers unfolds… and the Teenagers with Attitude are forced to contend with with lost friends, cosmic threats, and the return of familiar adversaries with terrifying new powers.

Meanwhile, Mistress Vile ramps up her pursuit of a special prize for Dark Specter – one that he won't be able to resist. With new allies and an all-too-familiar minion, will the Morphin Grid manage to withstand Mistress Vile's onslaught?

Collects Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #101-110, Power Rangers Unlimited: The Coinless #1, Power Rangers Unlimited: HyperForce #1, and a new short story by Robert Menegus, Sebastián P riz, and JP Jordan.

In Shops: Apr 30, 2025

WHEN I LAY MY VENGEANCE UPON THEE #2 (OF 5) CVR A REBELKA

BOOM! STUDIOS

DEC240104

DEC240105 – WHEN I LAY MY VENGEANCE UPON THEE #2 (OF 5) CVR B VAR PHILLI

DEC240106 – WHEN I LAY MY VENGEANCE UPON THEE #2 (OF 5) CVR C 10 COPY IN

DEC240107 – WHEN I LAY MY VENGEANCE UPON THEE #2 (OF 5) CVR D 15 COPY IN

(W) Gus Moreno (A / CA) Jakub Rebelka

The mystery of Puerto Cristina deepens as the veteran exorcist and his apprentice are drawn to a remote farmhouse in the hopes of saving a young boy's soul.

What they find there, however, is an unimaginable nightmare, abominations of nature that the villagers believe is the work of a mythical creature called El Peuchen…

In Shops: Feb 05, 2025

IN BLOOM #3 (OF 5) CVR A PEARSON

BOOM! STUDIOS

DEC240108

DEC240109 – IN BLOOM #3 (OF 5) CVR B STENBECK

DEC240110 – IN BLOOM #3 (OF 5) CVR C 10 COPY INCV STENBECK

(W) Michael W. Conrad (A / CA) John J. Pearson

Captured by the Lotus cultists, Spears's exposure to the spores opens up her mind in unexpected ways, unlocking memories that should have stayed buried…

As the torture and interrogations intensify, what secrets will she discover in the depths of her confinement, and more importantly… just what will she become?

In Shops: Feb 19, 2025

VICARIOUS #5 (OF 5) CVR A PANOSIAN

BOOM! STUDIOS

DEC240111

DEC240112 – VICARIOUS #5 (OF 5) CVR B VECCHIO

DEC240113 – VICARIOUS #5 (OF 5) CVR C 10 COPY INCV PANOSIAN

DEC240114 – VICARIOUS #5 (OF 5) CVR D 15 COPY INCV VALERIO

(W) Ryan Parrott (A) Eleonora Carlini (CA) Dan Panosian

It's all been leading to this! Justin has a plan… and he's ready to put everything on the line for a shot at his ultimate goal.

With his masterstroke just steps away, though, what will he be willing to sacrifice, and what lines will he cross to finally have it all?

In Shops: Feb 19, 2025

LAWFUL #8 (OF 8) CVR A KHALIDAH

BOOM! STUDIOS

DEC240115

DEC240116 – LAWFUL #8 (OF 8) CVR B MERCADO

DEC240117 – LAWFUL #8 (OF 8) CVR C 10 COPY INCV KHALIDAH

DEC240118 – LAWFUL #8 (OF 8) CVR D 15 COPY INCV GALINDO

(W) Greg Pak (A) Diego Galindo (CA) Qistina Khalidah

The epic conclusion to Greg Pak and Diego Galindo's fantasy saga is finally here!

Sung wants to free everyone, and desperately fights to find the witch again in the hopes of lifting the curse.

But what he learns about the nature of the curse will change everything.

In the face of overwhelming odds, Sung finds himself at a pivotal juncture, with nothing less than his entire world in the balance!

In Shops: Feb 19, 2025

UNCANNY VALLEY #8 (OF 10) CVR A WACHTER

BOOM! STUDIOS

DEC240119

DEC240120 – UNCANNY VALLEY #8 (OF 10) CVR B FLEECS

DEC240121 – UNCANNY VALLEY #8 (OF 10) CVR C 10 COPY INCV WACHTER

(W) Tony Fleecs (A / CA) Dave Wachter

The First might be wounded, but he's far from defeated!

As he plots his next move, Oliver is drawn back into the cartoon world as a cel shaded cartoon where he discovers a mysterious farm that feels somehow… familiar…

In Shops: Feb 26, 2025

FLAVOR GIRLS RETURN TO THE MOTHERSHIP #3 (OF 3) CVR A LOCATE

BOOM! STUDIOS

DEC240125

DEC240126 – FLAVOR GIRLS RETURN TO THE MOTHERSHIP #3 (OF 3) CVR B FRANY

(W) Loic Locatelli-Kournwsky (A / CA) Loic Locatelli-Kournwsky

The holiday escapades continue during V's visit to Sara's small hometown.

But while Sara and her mom had planned a cozy, calm holiday break, the Agarthians have other plans, and the girls will have to fend off an alien incursion, rather than sipping hot cocoa by the fire!

In Shops: Feb 12, 2025

JIM HENSONS LABYRINTH #6 (OF 8) CVR A MALAVIA

BOOM! STUDIOS

DEC240127

DEC240128 – JIM HENSONS LABYRINTH #6 (OF 8) CVR B TORQUE

DEC240129 – JIM HENSONS LABYRINTH #6 (OF 8) CVR C 10 COPY INCV MALAVIA

DEC240130 – JIM HENSONS LABYRINTH #6 (OF 8) CVR D 25 COPY INCV RAHZZAH

(W) Kyla Vanderklugt (A) Giorgio Spalletta (CA) Nimit Malavia

As Sarah searches for Jareth, he magically appears before her in the ballroom. But as they dance, Sarah realizes something is very, very wrong!

Will she ever find her way to Goblin City?

In Shops: Feb 26, 2025

FADE #4 (OF 5) CVR A COSTA

BOOM! STUDIOS

DEC240133

DEC240134 – FADE #4 (OF 5) CVR B HANS

DEC240135 – FADE #4 (OF 5) CVR C 10 COPY INCV COSTA

(W) Aabria Iyengar (A / CA) Mari Costa

Prepare for the epic conclusion in the penultimate issue of Aabria Iyengar and Mari Costa's enchanting adventure!

In search of escape, Jeannie and Arno find themselves entering the Fade more and more often. But just how long can they ignore their mounting problems back in the real world?

And with an ancient Fae prophecy begins to take shape, the two might find that they are more deeply tied to the Fade than they ever could have imagined!

In Shops: Feb 12, 2025

GARFIELD FAMILY STYLE TP

BOOM! STUDIOS

DEC240136

(W) Ryan Estrada, Sarah Graley, Brinson Thieme (A) Axur Eneas, Sarah Graley, Dozerdraws, Matt Froese (CA) JJ Harrison, Venture

Live, Laugh, Lasagna! He's selfish, sarcastic, lazy, yet surprisingly endearing – he's Garfield!

Inspired by the 2024 film, experience more hilarious hijinks in this collection of stories featuring everyone's favorite Monday-hating cat, alongside Odie and Garfield's feline father, Vick!

Take a peek into the past as Vick balances working a "job" and checking up on Garfield. Meanwhile, Odie must master the role of unpaid intern and midnight munchie monitor and see what Jon was really like without Garfield (and Odie). Finally, dive into outtakes of Jinx's schemes and the good ol' days at Lactose Farms with Otto and Ethel!

Collects Garfield #1-4.

In Shops: Apr 30, 2025

JOYRIDE COMPLETE COLLECTION TP

BOOM ENTERTAINMENT

MAY247412

(W) Jackson Lanzing, Collin Kelly (A / CA) Marcus To

Steal a spaceship and leave Earth behind. A simple plan made much more complicated by the fascist World Government Alliance that has put the planet on lockdown underneath an artificial sky. Still, that won't stop Uma Akkolyte, her best friend Dewydd, and their would-be-captor Catrin from embarking on a joyride unlike any other!

Joyride is a gleeful mix of the thrill of exploration, the importance of friendship, and the fight against authoritarianism, with a cast of wild and gripping characters, human and alien alike!

From writers Jackson Lanzing & Collin Kelly and artist Marcus To of the Eisner award-nominated Star Trek and Guardians of the Galaxy comes the definitive, complete collection of a truly unique and adventurous love letter to science-fiction!

Collects Joyride #1-12.

In Shops: Apr 09, 2025

SLAM COMPLETE COLLECTION TP

BOOM ENTERTAINMENT

MAY247420

(W) Pamela Ribon (A) Marina Julia (A / CA) Veronica Fish

From Fresh Meat Orientation to becoming leaders on-and-off the track, follow Jennifer "Knockout" Chu and Maisie "Can-Can" Huff on their journey to roller derby domination!

Messy lives, complicated friendships, and new romance blossom as they learn to take their hits, get back up, break some bones, take on adult responsibilities, and jam on their competing teams in the Eastside Roller Girls league!

From bestselling novelist, Academy Award-nominated screenwriter, actress, and former Los Angeles Derby Doll Pamela Ribon (My Boyfriend is a Bear, Why Moms Are Weird), illustrator and painter Veronica Fish (Archie, Spider-Woman) and acclaimed artist Marina Julia (Lumberjanes, Adventure Time) comes the definitive collection of the beloved derby dramedy, Slam!

Collects Slam! #1-4 and Slam! The Next Jam #1-4.

In Shops: Apr 23, 2025

PROFANE TP

BOOM ENTERTAINMENT

MAY247418

(W) Peter Milligan (A) Raul Fernandez (CA) Javier Rodriguez

It's the most important case of private detective Will Profane's life-solve the murder of Spud Coltrane.

But this isn't just any murder case; Coltrane is an author. The author famous for creating the fictional character… Will Profane! With the death of his author being all-too-real, where does that leave his unwritten destiny?

Discover the reality-shattering mystery thriller from legendary writer Peter Milligan (Hellblazer), and veteran artist Raül Fernandez (Detective Comics), walking the thin line between reality and fiction.

Collects Profane #1-5.

In Shops: Apr 23, 2025

DUNE HOUSE ATREIDES TP VOL 03

BOOM ENTERTAINMENT

MAY247401

(W) Brian Herbert, Kevin J. Anderson (A) Dev Pramanik (CA) Julian Totino Tedesco

After his father's untimely death, young Leto ascends to Duke of House Atreides while Duncan Idaho starts down the path to become one of Leto's right-hand men. Meanwhile, Baron Harkonnen wastes no time moving against the new Duke by stoking the centuries-long feud between the Harkonnens and Atreides.

A new dawn rises when Crown Prince Shaddam successfully ousts his father from the throne of the Imperium. And Pardot Kynes, now considered a prophet among the Fremen, continues forging a path to make the desert planet an oasis.

The first ever adaptation of the New York Times best-selling Dune: House Atreides concludes, adapted & scripted by Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson, authors of the eponymous prequel novel based on Dune creator Frank Herbert's notes, and illustrated by artist Dev Pramanik (Paradiso).

Collects Dune: House Atreides #9-12.

In Shops: Apr 02, 2025

FARSCAPE HC BOOK 02

FARSCAPE TP BOOK 02

BOOM ENTERTAINMENT

MAY247403

(W) Rockne S. O'Bannon, Keith R. A. DeCandido, David Alan Mack, Ram?n K P?rez (A) Will Sliney, Mike Ruiz, Gordon Purcell, Ram?n K P?rez (CA) Joe Corroney

In this official continuation of the beloved and groundbreaking television series, experience the journey like never before with this brand-new premium edition.

Featuring over 600 pages of story collecting the second half of the critically acclaimed Farscape comic book series and the complete spinoff series chronicling the machinations of one of science fiction's greatest antagonists, Scorpius, long time readers or fans of the show newly introduced to the comic series shouldn't miss adding this to their collection!

Collects Farscape: Red Sky at Morning #1-4, Farscape Compulsions #1-4, Farscape: The War for the Uncharted Territories #1-12, Farscape: Scorpius: Let Sleeping Dogs Lie #1-4, Farscape: Scorpius: Glorious Basterds #1-4, Farscape: Backyard Barbeque.

In Shops: Apr 16, 2025

