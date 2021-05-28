Brooklyn To Host Pride Comic Book Street Fair On June 13th

Anyone Comics in Brooklyn, New York, is to host a queer comic book street fair, featuring local creators selling their comic books to celebrate Brooklyn Pride weekend. Featured guests will include Sam Johns, Isaac Goodhart and Greg Anderson Elysée.

Join Anyone Comics, located in Crown Heights, Brooklyn, for an afternoon of pride celebrating local queer comic book creators. Brooklyn Pride weekend will feature a host of great wonderful events, and we're joining the fun with an art fair showcasing some of NYC's most talented creators. Featured artists include; Sam Johns (DC Comics, Punchline) Isaac Goodhart (DC comics, Under the Moon: A Catwoman Tale) Greg Anderson Elysée (Is'nana: The Were-Spider) and many more to be announced.

The fair will be held outside of the Anyone Comics storefront, allowing attendees and vendors to keep safe and socially-distanced, based on CDC guidelines.

The event is organised by John Jennison, an artist, writer, and event planner living in Brooklyn, NY. His art journey led him to the group Geeks OUT, where he sat on the board for 5 years and worked on projects such as Flame Con, the world's largest LGBTQ+ comic and pop culture geek convention, and POWER: An Anthology of Queer Creators, a collection of short comics by 30-plus creators, which he conceived and edited. He is the creator of The Mystic Male Tarot and The Closet Of Secrets #1. He also loves to host a good drag show…

Look for more details from the store's website and the event page in the next couple of weeks.