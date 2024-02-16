Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: bruno redondo, dick grayson, Fallen Son, May 2024, nightwing, Tom Taylor

Bruno Redondo & Tom Taylor Back For Last Nightwing Run, Fallen Grayson

Bruce Redondo posted he was back on the Nightwing #114 comic book from May with issue 114, with writer Tom Taylor "for our last run."

Bruce Redondo posted in response to the Batman solicits we ran earlier today (also part of the full DC Comics May 2024 solicits and solicitations) noting he was back on the Nightwing #114 comic book from May with issue 114, with writer Tom Taylor. "We are back for our last run. Nightwing: Fallen Grayson (before you ask, yes, I'm doing interiors on this arc :)" Previously, the last issue of Nightwing from Bruno Redondo was Nightwing #105 in June last year, though he has kept up with covers. Now he is back for both. Might Nightwing #120, ten years of the title, be the time for both Redondo and Taylor to step off for something else? Or is that the end of the title? All depends how you interpret that "last run" comment. Because, apparently, Dick Grayson has lost the ability to jump…

NIGHTWING #114

Written by TOM TAYLOR

Art and cover by BRUNO REDONDO

Variant cover by DAN MORA

Variant cover by DANIEL SAMPARE

1:25 variant cover by AARON CAMPBELL

S4.99 32 pages Variant $5.99 US (card stock) ON SALE 5/21124

The Eisner Award-winning duo of Tom Taylor and Bruno Redondo reunite to tell Nightwing's greatest story yet. The culmination of Heartless's sabotage on Nightwing reaches its dramatic climax when Nightwing loses his ability to leap, impeding his duties to be the superhero we know and love.

Tom Taylor and Bruno Redondo have been recognised for pushing the superhero comic book form, initially inspired by Matt Fraction and David Aja's work on Hawkeye but then finding their own new tricks. Their most recent issue together, #105, was all told from the point of view of Nightwing in Peep Show style, as he flipped and swung around Bludhaven. So whatever they have planned to put their cap on the run will be coming with Fallen Son…

