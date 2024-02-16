Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Solicits | Tagged: amanda waller, May 2024, Zur-En-Arrh

Zur-En-Arrh And Amanda Waller Team Up In Batman #147

Tthe main Batman titles for May 2024 broken down... with Batman #147 looking like Zur-En-Arrh will be doing a deal with Amanda Waller.

Bleeding Cool has already run the DC Comics May 2024 solicits and solicitations a good eleven hours before they go official, as well as the announcement of Juni Ba's Damian Wayne series, The Boy Wonder. But we know that some of you like just the main Batman titles for the month broken down… with Batman #147 looking like Zur-En-Arrh, the backup personality of Bruce Wayne now in its own Failsafe body will be doing a deal with Amanda Waller… the first two of the Trinity Of Evil to team up? And both Kelley Jones and Jason Shawn Alexander coming to Batman: The Brave And The Bold…

BATMAN #147

Written by CHIP ZDARSKY

Art and cover by JORGE JIMENEZ

Variant cover by JORGE JIMENEZ

Variant cover by YASMINE PUTRI

1:25 variant cover by KENDRICK "KUKKA" LIM

1:50 variant cover by STEVAN SUBIC

$4.99 40 pages Variant $5.99 (card stock) ON SALE 5/7/24

With no allies, no weapons, and almost no hope…can Batman fight back before Zur makes a true devil's bargain? The world is about to know Zur's true power! Him and…his new sidekick? "Dark Prisons" continues!

DETECTIVE COMICS #1085

Written by RAM V

Art by JAVIER FERNANDEZ

Cover by EVAN CAGLE

Backup written by ALEX PAKNADEL

Variant cover by JAVIER FERNANDEZ

Variant cover by STEVE BEACH

1:25 variant cover by SEBASTIAN FIUMARA

$4.99 US 40 pages Variant $5.99 (card stock) ON SALE 5/28/24

The Batman has returned, but his city is no longer the home it once was. A sinister order now governs the shadows of Gotham. An order so precise, so methodical, that there is only one thing that could combat it. What is this one force—this singular thing that could undo order? Even if you were told, you would not believe it. In fact, you may think its a joke.

BATMAN AND ROBIN #9

Written by JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

Art and cover by SIMONE DI MEO

Variant cover by GLEB MELNIKOV

Variant cover by HOWARD PORTER

1:25 variant cover by IVAN TAO

$4.99 32 pages Variant $S.99 US (card stock) ON SALE 5/14/24

Who will be Gotham's true protector? The people of Gotham will decide! While his father fights for his life, Damian now knows Shush's secrets, and it's only created more problems for him as a high school student and as Robin! Can the Dynamic Duo find each other before its too late?

BATMAN: THE BRAVE AND THE BOLD #13

Written by TIM SEELEY, MARK RUSSELL, DELILAH S. DAVISON, JOSHUA HALE FIALKOV, JASON SHAWN ALEXANDER, RODNEY BARNES Art by KELLEY JONES, JON MIKEL, SERG ACUHA, LISANDRO ESTHERREN, JASON SHAWN ALEXANDER

Cover by SIMONE DI MEO

Variant cover by FRANCESCO MATTINA

Variant cover by JASON SHAWN ALEXANDER

$7.99 64 pages Prestige (all covers are card stock) ON SALE S/28/24

Brave and the Bold enters its second year with five tremendous tales! Nightwing and Deadman face the ghosts of the circus, as presented in spectacularly horrific detail by Kelley Jones! Booster Gold (allegedly) causes a disaster that must be fixed by…the JURASSIC LEAGUE?! Artemis's quest comes to its stunning conclusion! Batman and Guy Gardner (ace high strangeness when a UFO crashes in Gotham! And finally, Jason Shawn Alexander brings his legendary talents to Batman Bloch and White!

NIGHTWING #114

Written by TOM TAYLOR

Art and cover by BRUNO REDONDO

Variant cover by DAN MORA

Variant cover by DANIEL SAMPARE

1:25 variant cover by AARON CAMPBELL

S4.99 32 pages Variant $5.99 US (card stock) ON SALE 5/21124

The Eisner Award-winning duo of Tom Taylor and Bruno Redondo reunite to tell Nightwing's greatest story yet. The culmination of Heartless's sabotage on Nightwing reaches its dramatic climax when Nightwing loses his ability to leap, impeding his duties to be the superhero we know and love.

