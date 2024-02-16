Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Solicits | Tagged: amanda waller, May 2024, Zur-En-Arrh
Zur-En-Arrh And Amanda Waller Team Up In Batman #147
Tthe main Batman titles for May 2024 broken down... with Batman #147 looking like Zur-En-Arrh will be doing a deal with Amanda Waller.
Article Summary
- Batman #147 features Zur-En-Arrh and Amanda Waller in a dark alliance.
- Juni Ba debuts a Damian Wayne series titled "The Boy Wonder".
- Detective Comics #1085 introduces a mysterious new force against Gotham's order.
- Kelley Jones and Jason Shawn Alexander join Batman: The Brave and the Bold.
Bleeding Cool has already run the DC Comics May 2024 solicits and solicitations a good eleven hours before they go official, as well as the announcement of Juni Ba's Damian Wayne series, The Boy Wonder. But we know that some of you like just the main Batman titles for the month broken down… with Batman #147 looking like Zur-En-Arrh, the backup personality of Bruce Wayne now in its own Failsafe body will be doing a deal with Amanda Waller… the first two of the Trinity Of Evil to team up? And both Kelley Jones and Jason Shawn Alexander coming to Batman: The Brave And The Bold…
BATMAN #147
Written by CHIP ZDARSKY
Art and cover by JORGE JIMENEZ
Variant cover by JORGE JIMENEZ
Variant cover by YASMINE PUTRI
1:25 variant cover by KENDRICK "KUKKA" LIM
1:50 variant cover by STEVAN SUBIC
$4.99 40 pages Variant $5.99 (card stock) ON SALE 5/7/24
With no allies, no weapons, and almost no hope…can Batman fight back before Zur makes a true devil's bargain? The world is about to know Zur's true power! Him and…his new sidekick? "Dark Prisons" continues!
DETECTIVE COMICS #1085
Written by RAM V
Art by JAVIER FERNANDEZ
Cover by EVAN CAGLE
Backup written by ALEX PAKNADEL
Variant cover by JAVIER FERNANDEZ
Variant cover by STEVE BEACH
1:25 variant cover by SEBASTIAN FIUMARA
$4.99 US 40 pages Variant $5.99 (card stock) ON SALE 5/28/24
The Batman has returned, but his city is no longer the home it once was. A sinister order now governs the shadows of Gotham. An order so precise, so methodical, that there is only one thing that could combat it. What is this one force—this singular thing that could undo order? Even if you were told, you would not believe it. In fact, you may think its a joke.
BATMAN AND ROBIN #9
Written by JOSHUA WILLIAMSON
Art and cover by SIMONE DI MEO
Variant cover by GLEB MELNIKOV
Variant cover by HOWARD PORTER
1:25 variant cover by IVAN TAO
$4.99 32 pages Variant $S.99 US (card stock) ON SALE 5/14/24
Who will be Gotham's true protector? The people of Gotham will decide! While his father fights for his life, Damian now knows Shush's secrets, and it's only created more problems for him as a high school student and as Robin! Can the Dynamic Duo find each other before its too late?
BATMAN: THE BRAVE AND THE BOLD #13
Written by TIM SEELEY, MARK RUSSELL, DELILAH S. DAVISON, JOSHUA HALE FIALKOV, JASON SHAWN ALEXANDER, RODNEY BARNES Art by KELLEY JONES, JON MIKEL, SERG ACUHA, LISANDRO ESTHERREN, JASON SHAWN ALEXANDER
Cover by SIMONE DI MEO
Variant cover by FRANCESCO MATTINA
Variant cover by JASON SHAWN ALEXANDER
$7.99 64 pages Prestige (all covers are card stock) ON SALE S/28/24
Brave and the Bold enters its second year with five tremendous tales! Nightwing and Deadman face the ghosts of the circus, as presented in spectacularly horrific detail by Kelley Jones! Booster Gold (allegedly) causes a disaster that must be fixed by…the JURASSIC LEAGUE?! Artemis's quest comes to its stunning conclusion! Batman and Guy Gardner (ace high strangeness when a UFO crashes in Gotham! And finally, Jason Shawn Alexander brings his legendary talents to Batman Bloch and White!
NIGHTWING #114
Written by TOM TAYLOR
Art and cover by BRUNO REDONDO
Variant cover by DAN MORA
Variant cover by DANIEL SAMPARE
1:25 variant cover by AARON CAMPBELL
S4.99 32 pages Variant $5.99 US (card stock) ON SALE 5/21124
The Eisner Award-winning duo of Tom Taylor and Bruno Redondo reunite to tell Nightwing's greatest story yet. The culmination of Heartless's sabotage on Nightwing reaches its dramatic climax when Nightwing loses his ability to leap, impeding his duties to be the superhero we know and love.