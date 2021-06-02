Bryan Hitch Joins Ram V, Al Ewing on Venom Ongoing Comic in November

Last week, some of Marvel Comics' bigger comic book creators were engaged in a Marvel PR-designed series of tweets, that suggested there's a new Marvel comic book by Donny Cates and Ryan Ottley to be announced. And one from Ram V, Al Ewing, and Bryan Hitch to follow. Well, that second book has now been announced. And it's Venom – the book previously created by Donny Cates and Ryan Stegman – with a new series lined up for November. And the series will first appear in the Spider-Man/Venom Free Comic Book Day volume for August 14th. Bleeding Cool ran a preview of the accompanying Hulk/Avengers FCBD book earlier today.

Following a blockbuster turn by Donny Cates and Ryan Stegman, Marvel's resident master of horror, Al Ewing, and Ram V will take over the adventures of Venom — bringing the same style and sensibilities that made IMMORTAL HULK a smash hit. Ewing and award-winning author Ram V, a titan of terror in his own right, will work together to lend a dramatic and dangerous air to this twisted new vision of Venom! Rounding out this symbiote hivemind will be legendary artist Bryan Hitch, bringing his rich and detailed style to the Venomverse. The future of Venom lies in the hands of this mastermind team, and you won't believe what lies ahead! "When my editors at Marvel reached out about taking on Venom alongside Al Ewing and Bryan Hitch, I was not prepared for the kind of creative thrill it has been ever since," Ram V said. "This story is going to expand and push the symbiote narrative and lore in even more unexpected and fantastic directions. It is also an utter thrill having the sort of call and response mechanic I've had with a writer like Al and an artist of Bryan's caliber. Fans and new readers, strap in— you ain't seen nothin' yet." Fans can get their first glimpse at what's in store in this year's Free Comic Book Day title, FREE COMIC BOOK DAY 2021: SPIDER-MAN/VENOM, available at participating comics shops on August 14th.