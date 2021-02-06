Bryan Hitch, Olivier Coipel, Frank Quitely & Mark Millar Original Art

This week, Heritage Auctions continues to sell huge amounts of original comic book artwork at very approachable prices. Such as a bevvy of artwork for comics written by Mark Millar, by Bryan Hitch, Olivier Coipel and Frank Quitely. for The Ultimates, The Magic Order and The Authority. Here is what is available this week from the Sunday & Monday Comics, Animation, Video Games & Art Weekly Online Auction 122106. First by Coipel from The Magic Order #2, currently being made into a Netflix show.

Olivier Coipel The Magic Order Story Pages 2-4 Original Art Group of 3 (Image, 2018). A dark force is targeting The Magic Order, killing off its members one by one. Produced in ink and wash over blue pencil on Bristol board with image areas of 10" x 15". Light handling wear, and smudging along the edges. The top panel of Page 2 is different than the published work. Averaged in Excellent condition.

Currently at $350 for all three pages which is an utter steal. And indeed it is different to the published version, look…

Then there's two pages from Bryan Hitch and Paul Neary from The Ultimates 2 #10.

Bryan Hitch and Paul NearyUltimates2 Story Page 14 Original Art (Marvel, 2006).Dramatic story telling brought to life by Bryan Hitch in his trademark cinematic style. In a big reveal, Tony Stark (Iron Man) finds a deceased Jarvis, and learns of Natasha Romanov's (Black Widow) betrayal. Produced in ink over graphite on Marvel Bristol board with an image area of 10.75" x 16". Signed by Hitch in top right corner. Art is in Excellent condition.

Currently at $330. And a second page.

Bryan Hitch and Paul Neary Ultimates2 Story Page 26 Original Art (Marvel, 2006). Marvel's Ultimate Universe was already two years old at this point and it was time to expand beyond the original Ultimate Spider-Man and follow-up Ultimate X-Men titles. Instead of calling this new series "Ultimate Avengers", they settled on simply The Ultimates. Wasp (Janet Pym) flies in with a sneak attack against The Schitzoid Man. Ink over graphite on Marvel Bristol board with an image area of 10.75" x 16". Signed by Hitch in top right corner and art is in Excellent condition.

Currently at $350. And then there's Frank Quitely on The Authority.

Vincent Deighan (as Frank Quitely) and Trevor ScottAuthority#15 Story Page 13 Original Art (DC/Wildstorm, 2000). Set against George H.W. Bush's New World Order administration during the Coldest War the world has ever seen. Ink over graphite on Bristol board with an image area of 10.5" x 15.75." Light marginal toning, with production notes, and edge wear. DC/Wildstorm stamp on the reverse side. Art is in Excellent condition.

Currently at $550. And a second page.

Vincent Deighan (as Frank Quitely) and Trevor ScottAuthority#22 Story Page 20 Original Art (DC/Wildstorm, 2000). All The Authority wants is a better world, but some people in very high places like things just the way they are. From the begining of the "Transfer of Power" arc, The Authority is replaced by Teuton, Last-Call, Colonel, Rush, The Machine, The Surgeon, and Street, making this their first issue appearance. Ink over graphite on Bristol board with an image area of 10.5" x 15.75." Light marginal toning, with production notes, and edge wear. Art is in Excellent condition.

Currently at $825. Anything you want for your collection?