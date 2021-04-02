BRZRKR 1:1000 Signed By Jonboy Meyers Rarer Than Those By Keanu Reeves

Jonboy Meyers gets in touch to tell me that he had a few copies of the 1:1000 BRZRKR #1 covers that are not signed by Keanu Reeves but instead are signed by him. He is auctioning them off, with the proceeds going to charity.

It turns out that Keanu Reeves signed 670 copies of them – the majority of the print run. Those not signed by Keanu Reeves are rarer than those that were. But even rarer are the ten not signed by Keanu Reeves but signed by Jonboy Meyers.

The charities that JonBoy Meyers is raising money for are Hero Initiative, which helps comic book creators with medical and financial help, STOP AAPI HATE, which fight discrimination, violence and racism against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders, STAND! For Families Free of Violence that represent those who have suffered from domestic and child abuse and Save the Children, who combat child trafficking.

The first two for the Hero Initiative and STOP are live on eBay right now, sitting around the $1500. The other two will go live afterwards.

In comparison, copies of the 670 released versions signed by Keanu Reeves have sold for $2,500 on eBay or just shy of $4,000 CGC 9.8.

BRZRKR (BERZERKER) #1 CVR JONBOY MEYERS (MR)

(W) Matt Kindt, Keanu Reeves (A) Ron Garney (CA) Jonboy Meyers

Discover the next blockbuster action franchise from the iconic KEANU REEVES in his Must Read comic book writing debut alongside New York Times best-selling co-writer Matt Kindt (Folklords, Bang!) and acclaimed artist Alessandro Vitti (Marvel's Secret Warriors) in a brutally violent new series about one immortal warrior's fight through the ages. The man known only as Berzerker is half-mortal and half-God, cursed and compelled to violence…even at the sacrifice of his sanity. But after wandering the world for centuries, Berzerker may have finally found a refuge – working for the U.S. government to fight the battles too violent and too dangerous for anyone else. In exchange, Berzerker will be granted the one thing he desires – the truth about his endless blood-soaked existence… and how to end it. NOTE: This is for Mature ReadersIn Shops: Mar 03, 2021 SRP: $4.99