Brzrkr, Alice Never After, Sirens Of The City- Boom July 2023 Solicits Boom Studios brings a new BRZRKR, a return to Wonderland with Alice Never After and Sirens Of The City for their July 2023 solicits.

Boom Studios brings a new BRZRKR from Steve Skroce, a return to Wonderland on Alice Never After from Dan Panosian and Giorgio Spalletta, and the publication of Sirens Of The City by Joanne Starer and Khary Randolph all in Boom Studios solicitations in July 2023, alongside Power Rangers, Buffy, Firefly and the usual.

SIRENS OF THE CITY #1 (OF 6) CVR A RANDOLPH

BOOM! STUDIOS

(W) Joanne Starer (A / CA) Khary Randolph

New York City. 1980s. Runaway teen Layla struggles to survive on the mean streets, far from home.

But now every supernatural creature from the darkest corners of the urban grime is after Layla… and the child-to-be she never wanted growing inside her….

This gritty urban fantasy created by Joanne Starer (The Gimmick) and Excellence's Khary Randolph shines a light on bodily autonomy in a patriarchal world.

In Shops: Jul 12, 2023

SRP: 4.99

BRZRKR POETRY OF MADNESS #1 CVR A SKROCE (MR)

BOOM! STUDIOS

(W) Keanu Reeves, Steve Skroce (A / CA) Steve Skroce

A sea of gore and devastation awaits as B, through a fateful chance encounter, safeguards the advanced and ancient realm of Atlantis as its unstoppable protector.

But a sickly king serves as a symbol for the rot inside, as the security and bliss created through B's violence is shallow… The cracks created by a secret cult might spell a monstrous end for the legendary city, one beyond even B's ability to save.

Renowned filmmaker and record-shattering comic creator Keanu Reeves joins acclaimed writer and artist Steve Skroce (Doctor Strange) for a one-shot special that fans of Lovecraftian horror would be mad to miss!

In Shops: Jul 26, 2023

SRP: 9.99

ALICE NEVER AFTER #1 (OF 5) CVR A PANOSIAN (MR)

BOOM! STUDIOS

(W) Dan Panosian (A) Giorgio Spalletta (A / CA) Dan Panosian

Alice finally got her wish. Wonderland has become her new home, but with her abuser's avatar with the uncanny grin turning the mad residents of a moonstruck world against her, she's clawing for a little rationality amongst the chaos.

As Alice's sister Edith and her childhood friend Earl fight for a way to bring her back, Alice has to contend with whether or not her torment is due to her father, herself, or maybe a curious combination of both…

Superstar writer Dan Panosian (Unkindness of Ravens, Black Tape) and artist Giorgio Spalletta (007: For King & Country) explore the morbid side of escapism in this twisted tale that blurs the line between fantasy and reality.

In Shops: Jul 26, 2023

SRP: 4.99

ONCE UPON A TIME AT END OF WORLD #7 CVR A WADA (MR)

BOOM! STUDIOS

(W) Jason Aaron (A) Leila Del Duca (CA) Kevin Wada

A secluded suburban community is the last thing Maceo and Mezzy expected to find, especially one so well-preserved and packed with everything one would need to thrive in the wasteland.

As more people come to reside in this settlement called Golgonooza, it flourishes, and becomes a home for Mezzy and Maceo, just as they become home to each other.

However, the wasteland won't feel satisfied with being shut out for long…

In Shops: Jul 05, 2023

SRP: 4.99

POWER RANGERS UNLIMITED HYPERFORCE #1 CVR A VALERIO

BOOM! STUDIOS

(W) Melissa Flores, Meghan Camarena (A) Federico Sabbatini (CA) Keyla Valerio

Celebrate the Rangers' 30th Anniversary as prolific Power Rangers storyteller Melissa Flores and acclaimed writer, media personality and voice of the HyperForce Pink Ranger in the HyperForce RPG, Meghan Camarena (Radiant Pink), bring the fan-favorite HyperForce Rangers from the screen to the page-for their first dedicated full-length story since their morphinominal first season!

Mistress Vile, formerly known as Rita Repulsa, and Dark Specter have invaded the Morphin Grid, but it will take far more than just the Mighty Morphin and Omega Rangers to stop them!

As the dark contagion spreads and puts the Rangers in their most vulnerable state yet, the HyperForce Rangers will have to scour the multiverse for as many unexpected allies as they can, while they're pushed to their limits…

In Shops: Jul 19, 2023

SRP: 7.99

MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS #110 CVR A CLARKE

BOOM! STUDIOS

(W) Melissa Flores (A) Simona Di Gianfelice (CA) Taurin Clarke

Zedd and the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers working together? If they're going to have a shot at defeating Mistress Vile, you better believe it!

But Mistress Vile has an army on her side in the desperate fight for Safehaven, and as leaders and heroes collide, a well-kept secret on a mysterious island on earth houses the darkest consequences imaginable for the Grid itself…

In Shops: Jul 26, 2023

SRP: 3.99

SOMETHING IS KILLING THE CHILDREN #31 CVR A DELL EDERA

BOOM! STUDIOS

(W) James TynionIV (A / CA) Werther Dell'Edera

After narrowly surviving the Duplicitype, Erica Slaughter must still reckon with the murderous Cutter in order to save the people of Tribulation.

Separated from Dolly and driven by desperate rage, Cutter won't stop until she exacts her revenge on Erica.

In Shops: Jul 19, 2023

SRP: 3.99

GRIM #11 CVR A FLAVIANO

BOOM! STUDIOS

(W) Stephanie Phillips (A / CA) Flaviano

While Jess, Lilah, and Eddie feel the touch of hellfire for the first time ever, Jess begins to build an army as fears of an all out war arise, and knows it will be up to her to take back the Afterlife!

But sometimes Hell is all it's cracked up to be, as Marcel finds himself torturously reunited with his lover.

In Shops: Jul 05, 2023

SRP: 3.99

WILDS END #2 (OF 6) CVR A CULBARD

BOOM! STUDIOS

(W) Dan Abnett (A / CA) I.N.J. Culbard

While the crew of the Merry Beet hide at a cafe in town from the horror around them, they do the worst thing imaginable during an alien invasion-split up!

The familiar and mundane become weapons of terror as even the lampposts-connected to the mysterious lights in the sky-reveal even more disturbing new abilities than deadly heat rays!

But despite their best efforts, Skipper, Flo, Roddy, Howie, Stevie, and Eddie will say goodbye to one of their friends… who won't survive past the first night…

In Shops: Jul 19, 2023

SRP: 4.99

GHOSTLORE #3 (OF 12) CVR A LEOMACS

BOOM! STUDIOS

(W) Cullen Bunn (A) Leomacs (A / CA) Vanesa R. Del Rey

Harmony and Lucas strive to live their lives together in the wake of the violent tragedy, but their differences continue to put a strain on the situation.

When Harmony encounters another ghost and decides to help them find peace, it may be the final push to finally put her and Lucas on separate paths.

In Shops: Jul 12, 2023

SRP: 4.99

SEASONS HAVE TEETH #4 (OF 4) CVR A KHALIDAH

BOOM! STUDIOS

(W) Dan Watters (A) Sebastian Cabrol (CA) Qistina Khalidah

Shaken from his experiences, Andrew only wants to go home, despite the swirling rumors of his Pulitzer eligibility. But home will have to wait, as the final, deadly season pursues and ravages life wherever it can find it-including his.

Alone but sheltered from the literal thrashing of Winter, will Andrew find the warmth and redemption necessary to complete his photo series, or will his efforts be in vain?

In Shops: Jul 19, 2023

SRP: 4.99

NEIGHBORS #5 (OF 5) CVR A MERCADO (MR)

BOOM! STUDIOS

(W) Jude Ellison S. Doyle (A) Letizia Cadonici (CA) Miguel Mercado

Cunnanock, a town determined to tear the Gowdie family apart, can no longer hide the evil force behind the horror.

As the Gowdies come face-to-face with it, the true details of Oliver's trauma comes to light, while Casey becomes even more erratic and dangerous. Will help from an unexpected source be enough to save their family?

In Shops: Jul 26, 2023

SRP: 4.99

CREED #2 (OF 4) CVR A MANHANINI

BOOM! STUDIOS

(W) LaToya Morgan, Jai Jamison (A) Wilton Santos, Alitha Martinez (CA) Mateus Manhanini

Continuing the CREED saga under the Creative Direction of Michael B. Jordan

Amara will fight by any means necessary, even if it means going to someone forbidden-someone who lived in the shadow of her grandfather, Apollo Creed.

Will she have what it takes to pass the rigorous test of her new trainer, and navigate the wounds of her family's past?

In Shops: Jul 26, 2023

SRP: 4.99

EXPANSE THE DRAGON TOOTH #4 (OF 12) CVR A WARD

BOOM! STUDIOS

(W) Andy Diggle (A) Rubine (CA) Christian Ward

The first lore-expanding arc of the Kickstarter sensation comes to an explosive close!

Working together, Avasarala and Drummer piece together the true nature of the mysterious "Dragon Tooth". The Rocinante joins a battle group of OPA pirate-hunters for a final showdown with the notorious pirate Sohiro, but they get more than they bargained for!

But it's up to The Rocinante and its crew to secure the alien Ring Gates-and the future of the human race…

In Shops: Jul 26, 2023

SRP: 4.99

DUNE HOUSE HARKONNEN #7 (OF 12) CVR A SWANLAND (MR)

BOOM! STUDIOS

(W) Brian Herbert, Kevin J. Anderson (A) Fran Galan (CA) Raymond Swanland

The hit prequel comics adaptation from legendary authors Brian Herbert & Kevin J. Anderson continues!

Suffering from heartbreak, Liet leaves Arrakis on the first step to a fateful encounter, and a tormented Gurney Halleck falls in with smugglers on Geidi Prime. Meanwhile Duncan's training continues, along with the crackdowns on the Ixian rebellion, and Leto and Kailea's relationship takes a tense turn.

In Shops: Jul 26, 2023

SRP: 4.99

VAMPIRE SLAYER (BUFFY) #16 CVR A PATRIDGE

BOOM! STUDIOS

(W) Sarah Gailey (A) Kath Lobo (CA) Skylar Patridge

In a bloody ritual involving Willow and Buffy, Drusilla's portal puts everyone in peril, with only Buffy having the Slayer chops to stop her!

But with the Baby Crab hungry for portal-energy… his true monstrous form might be something unstoppable to behold!

In Shops: Jul 19, 2023

SRP: 4.99

FENCE REDEMPTION #2 (OF 4) CVR A JOHANNA

BOOM! STUDIOS

(W) C.S. Pacat (A / CA) Johanna the Mad

Old schools and old exes bring Seiji to a boiling point.

While Seiji and Jesse exchange blows with their words, Nicolas works to master a new move, and finally gets the chance to face his bully in combat…

In Shops: Jul 05, 2023

SRP: 4.99

MMPR TMNT II TP

BOOM ENTERTAINMENT

(W) Ryan Parrott (A / CA) Dan Mora

Six months after the Teenagers With Attitude and the Heroes In A Half Shell teamed up to defeat the unholy alliance of Rita Repulsa and Shredder, a new threat forces them to reunite!

Unlikely alliances and unlikely sanctuaries abound as the Rangers and Turtles put their heads together and create a secret weapon… but it might change them in ways they can't come back from!

Forbidden alliances collide as radically enhanced, mind blowing Zord combinations battle it out, and reunited friends face Krang as a true force to be reckoned with-but will it be enough to send him back to Dimension X?

Longtime Power Rangers architect Ryan Parrott (Rogue Sun) joins forces with superstar artist Dan Mora (World's Finest, Once & Future) to deliver the follow-up to the hit crossover!

Collects Mighty Morphin Power Rangers / Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II #1-5.

In Shops: Sep 13, 2023

SRP: 19.99

HOUSE OF SLAUGHTER TP VOL 03

BOOM ENTERTAINMENT

MAY230360

(W) James TynionIV, Werther Dell'Edera (A) Antonio Fuso (CA) Mateus Manhanni

Jace Boucher's past and present collide, with new revelations from his youth shedding light on his current mission as artist Antonio Fuso (Lost Falls, GI Joe: Cobra) joins returning writer Tate Brombal (Behold, Behemoth) for the next chapter of "The Butcher's" story!

No longer the monster hunter he once was and unaware of Aaron's fate, Jace must protect the orphans under his care. Can he save them from not just the monsters, but a rage and guilt more terrifying than the children have ever witnessed? Jace will have to make a difficult choice between vengeance, loyalty, and rescue from certain death!

Meanwhile Sunny has to deal with monsters within and without, while caught between the White Masks and a cruel pair of eyes watching from between the trees…

Collects House of Slaughter #11-15.

In Shops: Sep 06, 2023

SRP: 14.99

BEHOLD BEHEMOTH TP

BOOM ENTERTAINMENT

MAY230368

(W) Tate Brombal (A / CA) Nick Robles

Greyson's world crumbles following his brother's mysterious death, with sleepless nights haunted by vivid nightmares of a terrifying monster, pushing him to the brink of losing not just his job as a social worker, but his mind.

Soon his newest case-an orphaned girl named Wren-is found at the scene of a murder, and her connection to his dreams will send them both on a journey that Greyson could have never imagined, especially not their role in the end of the world and the world to come-a world of monsters.

Eisner Award-nominated and bestselling author Tate Brombal (House of Slaughter) debuts his first original series alongside red hot artist Nick Robles (The Dreaming: Waking Hours).

Collects Behold, Behemoth #1-5.

In Shops: Sep 20, 2023

SRP: 14.99

KNOW YOUR STATION TP (MR)

BOOM ENTERTAINMENT

MAY230369

(W) Sarah Gailey (A) Liana Kangas (CA) Becca Carey

The wealthiest people in the solar system abandoned the Earth for a sanctuary in space, leaving the poor to die from climate change. But the 1% won't be safe for long… because a murderer is on the loose, with the rich as their target!

Soon Elise, an employee on the billionaires' space station, is wrapped up in a deadly investigation, dragged deeper into the conspiracy as the last body she wants to go missing does. Even worse, her withdrawals from a highly addictive substance are getting worse and causing terrible hallucinations.

But those drug-induced delusions are nothing compared to the gut-wrenchingly grisly discoveries at the heart of this deadly whodunnit…

Bestselling novelist Sarah Gailey (Eat the Rich, Just Like Home) and rising artistic star Liana Kangas (TRVE KVLT) take a stab at the ultra-wealthy, their dreams of escaping the planet they've put in peril, and the consequences of that economic terror in the near future…

In Shops: Sep 20, 2023

SRP: 19.99

MOSELY TP

BOOM ENTERTAINMENT

MAY230370

(W) Rob Guillory (A) Sam Lotfi (CA) Sam Lofti

In the hyper-technological world of the late 21st century, Mosely is a bitter old janitor on a mission from a higher power-to unleash holy Hell upon the "too big to fail" Tech Gods.

Can one man bring down the corporate powers who've used their vast influence to oppress an all-too-complacent human race (and hopefully win back the favor of his estranged family while he's at it)?

Mosely's taking up the Holy Hammer and you better believe he's gonna smash some $h!t until he sets mankind free!

But what will happen to humans, if he succeeds, when they've been reliant on AI and technology for so long?

From Farmhand creator Rob Guillory (Chew) and Sam Lotfi (Harley Quinn), Mosely is a satirical sci-fi blockbuster perfect for fans of Eve!

Collects Mosely #1-5.

In Shops: Sep 27, 2023

SRP: 19.99

COMPLETE INSUFFERABLE BY MARK WAID TP (MR)

BOOM ENTERTAINMENT

MAY230371

(W) Mark Waid (A) Peter Krause (CA) John Cassaday

What happens when your crime-fighting sidekick grows up to be an arrogant egomaniac? Worse, what on Earth could force the two of you together for one last case? Nocturnus and his former protégé, Galahad, will find out-if they don't kill each other first.

Later, on the trail of the murderer who bankrupted them, Galahad and Nocturnus are forced to travel overseas-where their connections and resources are of no use to them!

They finally return to a city under siege by an army of supervillains-only Nocturnus and Galahad can save the lives of millions. However, they have no resources, no weapons, and nothing but one another to depend on!

The classic cape-and-cowl series from creators Mark Waid (World's Finest, Kingdom Come) and Peter Krause (Irredeemable), joined by colorist Nolan Woodard and letterer Troy Peteri, together in a complete collection for the first time ever!

Collects Insufferable #1-8, Insufferable: On The Road #1-6, and Insufferable: Home Field Advantage #1-4.

In Shops: Sep 06, 2023

SRP: 39.99

ALL-NEW FIREFLY GOSPEL ACCORDING TO JAYNE HC VOL 02

BOOM ENTERTAINMENT

MAY230401

(W) David M. Booher (A) Vincenzo Federici (CA) Mona Finden

Jayne faces the fury of a family he's long neglected. But even if he can find a way to patch things up… a distress call from Requiem could spell disaster. Pure devastation may be in store, along with internal conflict, distrust as half the crew hunts for a dangerous target, and a secret on Jayne's end that no one truly expected! Despite Jayne trying to recklessly play hero, will the crew find more than they bargained for? Will the help of newly-trained allies be enough for Inara, Simon and Leonard to survive their newest enemy and find the cargo they pursue?

Acclaimed comics writer David M. Booher (Specs), artist Vincenzo Federici (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Armageddon Game), colorist Francesco Segala (Maskerade), and Eisner-nominated letterer Jim Campbell (Damn Them All) reveal brand new mysteries, and the threat of an even deadlier weapon than the crew of the Serenity could have prepared for! Collects All-New Firefly #5-8.

In Shops: Sep 27, 2023

SRP: 24.99

SLAUGHTERHOUSE-FIVE OGN

BOOM ENTERTAINMENT

MAY230405

(W) Kurt Vonnegut, Ryan North (CA) Scott Newman (A / CA) Albert Monteys

Centering on the infamous firebombing of Dresden, Billy Pilgrim's odyssey through time reflects the mythic journey of our own fractured lives as we search for meaning in what we fear most.

Billy Pilgrim's journey is at once a farcical look at the horror and tragedy of war where children are placed on the frontlines and die (so it goes), and a moving examination of what it means to be fallibly human.

An American classic and one of the world's seminal antiwar books, Kurt Vonnegut's Slaughterhouse-Five is faithfully presented in graphic novel form for the first time from Eisner Award-winning writer Ryan North (How to Invent Everything: A Survival Guide for the Stranded Time Traveler) and Eisner Award-nominated artist Albert Monteys (Universe!).

In Shops: Sep 20, 2023

SRP: 19.99

GIANT DAYS LIBRARY ED HC VOL 02

BOOM ENTERTAINMENT

MAY230409

(W) John Allison (A / CA) Max Sarin

Spring is in the air at Sheffield University. The flowers are blooming, the birds are singing, and close friends Susan, Esther, and Daisy are all surviving their first year of university by the skin of their teeth.

By the year's second half, Susan and McGraw's fledgling relationship is already on the rocks, and Esther is not dealing well with the pressure of academia, while Daisy is just trying to keep everyone and everything from falling apart. Combined with house-hunting for second year, indie film festivals, and online dating, can the girls make it to the end of summer term?

The Giant Days Library Edition Volume 2, written by John Allison (Wicked Things, Steeple) and illustrated by Max Sarin (Harley Quinn: The Animated Series: The Eat. Bang! Kill Tour) and Liz Fleming (Steven Universe) collects eight more issues of the Eisner Award-winning and Harvey Award-nominated series, as well as an issue of the original webcomic in a deluxe hardcover.

Collects Giant Days #9-16.

In Shops: Sep 13, 2023

SRP: 29.99