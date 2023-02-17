Buffy, Ghostlore & The Expanse in Boom Studios Full May 2023 Solicits Boom Studios launches Buffy The Vampire Slayer: Lost Summer by Casey Gilly and Lauren Knight and Ghostlord #1 by Cullen Bunn and Brian Hurtt in May 2023

Boom Studios launches Buffy The Vampire Slayer: Lost Summer by Casey Gilly and Lauren Knight and Ghostlord #1 by Cullen Bunn and Brian Hurtt, as The Expanse: Dragon Tooth gets its second issue, in Boom Studios May 2023 solicits and solicitations.

BUFFY LAST VAMPIRE SLAYER LOST SUMMER #1 CVR A ANDOLFO

BOOM! STUDIOS

MAR230219

(W) Casey Gilly (A) Lauren Knight (CA) Mirka Andolfo

Spike is determined to keep the last copy of his embarrassing poetry from being discovered, sending Buffy and the Scooby Gang on a faux-supernatural goose chase to New Orleans to cover his tracks.

At an antiques fair, the group is fascinated by The Casquette Girls' clothes on display.

When Dawn utters a wish she most likely should have kept to herself, the gang gains a firsthand account of the sisters' identities… beyond what they could have imagined.

Buffy, The Last Vampire Slayer writer Casey Gilly is joined by Golden Rage artist Lauren Knight, bringing fans a historically fun and frightful one-shot to sink their fangs into!

In Shops: May 03, 2023

SRP: 7.99

BUFFY LAST VAMPIRE SLAYER LOST SUMMER #1 CVR B FISH

BUFFY LAST VAMPIRE SLAYER LOST SUMMER #1 CVR C 10 COPY INCV

BUFFY LAST VAMPIRE SLAYER LOST SUMMER #1 CVR D 15 COPY INCV

BUFFY LAST VAMPIRE SLAYER LOST SUMMER #1 CVR E UNLOCK VAR

GHOSTLORE #1 (OF 12) CVR A LEOMACS

BOOM! STUDIOS

MAR230224

MAR230225 – GHOSTLORE #1 (OF 12) CVR B HURTT – 4.99

MAR230226 – GHOSTLORE #1 (OF 12) CVR C UV SPOT GHOST VAR ZONJIC – 5.99

MAR230227 – GHOSTLORE #1 (OF 12) CVR D 10 COPY INCV HURTT – 4.99

MAR230228 – GHOSTLORE #1 (OF 12) CVR E 25 COPY INCV MURAKAMI – 4.99

MAR230229 – GHOSTLORE #1 (OF 12) CVR F 50 COPY INCV FRISON – 4.99

MAR230230 – GHOSTLORE #1 (OF 12) CVR G UNLOCKABLE LEOMACS – 4.99

(W) Cullen Bunn (A) Brian Hurtt (A / CA) Leomacs

We've all heard of ghost stories… but what stories do the ghosts themselves tell us?

An estranged daughter and her pastor father wander a haunted land; they only have the restless spirits, each with its own story to tell, as company along the way.

After a deadly accident of which they were the only survivors, Lucas and Harmony Agate can see the dead-an overwhelming amount of the deceased, all with their own warnings, cries for help, and malevolence alike.

But Lucas and Harmony aren't the only ones with this ability; there are other nearly-deads, some of which have malicious motivations…

Cullen Bunn of Basilisk and The Empty Man acclaim is joined by superstar artist Leomacs (Basketful of Heads) and guest artist Brian Hurtt (The Sixth Gun)-the first in a haunting lineup of artists featured in each issue-to bring readers the most eye-opening spectral story since The Sixth Sense!

This 12-issue series is the newest BOOM! Studios collaboration with Cullen Bunn, with issue #1 featuring a special Spot UV Ghost Variant!

In Shops: May 10, 2023

SRP: 4.99

ONCE UPON A TIME AT END OF THE WORLD TP VOL 01 (MR)

BOOM! STUDIOS

MAR230231

(W) Jason Aaron (A) Alexandre Tefenkgi, Nick Dragotta (CA) Mike Del Mundo

Love in the Wasteland" kicks off the first arc of this epic trilogy that spans a lifetime as the dark mysteries of a ruined world and their own stark differences tear at the threads holding Mezzy and Maceo together. As they endure the horrors of plastic tornadoes and frozen sludge, Maceo proves to be more than just a burden, and they make an unlikely connection. But to their peril… they might not be as alone as they thought…

New York Times bestselling, Eisner and Harvey Award-winning writer Jason Aaron (Thor, The Avengers, Southern Bastards) launches his most ambitious original series to date with three distinct artistic partners – Eisner Award-winning artist Alexandre Tefenkgi (The Good Asian), acclaimed artists Leila del Duca (Wonder Woman: Tempest Tossed, Sleepless), and Nick Dragotta (East of West, Ghost Cage) – to take on a vision of the end of the world that's brutal and nostalgic, whimsical and grounded… and ultimately, timeless.

Collects Once Upon A Time At The End Of The World #1-5.

In Shops: Jul 05, 2023

SRP: 17.99

EXPANSE THE DRAGON TOOTH #2 (OF 12) CVR A WARD

BOOM! STUDIOS

MAR230232

MAR230233 – EXPANSE THE DRAGON TOOTH #2 (OF 12) CVR B YOON VAR – 4.99

MAR230234 – EXPANSE THE DRAGON TOOTH #2 (OF 12) CVR C 10 COPY INCV YOUNG – 4.99

MAR230235 – EXPANSE THE DRAGON TOOTH #2 (OF 12) CVR D 25 COPY INCV MORA – 4.99

(W) Andy Diggle (A) Rubine (CA) Christian Ward

The stellar expansion and continuation of The Expanse continues in the only place fans will find new adventures!

In a time of great strife and subterfuge, Sohiro, Roki, Avasarala, and other key players make their way in the breadth of cosmic colonialism and piracy.

But, a long-hidden threat lurks in waiting… connected to threads from the past that will change the future forever.

Superstar writer Andy Diggle (Hellblazer) and highly acclaimed artist Rubine (Astronaut Down) continue the epic, 12-issue continuation of the highly celebrated sci-fi franchise The Expanse!

In Shops: May 10, 2023

SRP: 4.99

GRIM REAPER PACK (BUNDLE) #1

BOOM! STUDIOS

MAR230236

(W) Stephanie Phillips (A) Flaviano (CA) Dave Johnson

Whether you missed out on the widely sold out early issues of Grim or are just an avid collector, this limited edition Grim Reaper Pack of #1-5 will never be resurrected with a reprint, so don't let it slip away into the afterlife!

Featuring 5 brand new, exclusive covers by acclaimed artist Dave Johnson (Detective Comics, 100 Bullets), Jessica Harrow's introduction has never looked so alive!

In Shops: May 31, 2023

SRP: 39.99

GRIM TP VOL 02

BOOM! STUDIOS

MAR230237

(W) Stephanie Phillips (A / CA) Flaviano

In her continuing macabre journey as a grim reaper, Jessica Harrow is still trapped in Las Vegas with fellow reapers Eddie and Marcel, where they encounter a fabulous twist on mythical Greek figures, as well as someone with the authority to get them out of their phantasmal dilemma.

Jess' means of moving between the world of the living and the realm of the dead has also gone amok. When everyone becomes marked for death but no one is dying, the consequences could be catastrophic! Will Jessica find a way to return to the Afterlife and take her rightful place atop the throne? Or will Adira solidify her control, now that she's finally in possession of Death's scythe?

From acclaimed writer Stephanie Phillips (Harley Quinn) and fan favorite artist Flaviano (New Mutants) comes a bold new vision of what comes after, and the nature of death itself!

Collects Grim #6-10.

In Shops: Jul 12, 2023

SRP: 14.99

HOUSE OF SLAUGHTER #15 CVR A MANHANINI

BOOM! STUDIOS

MAR230238

MAR230239 – HOUSE OF SLAUGHTER #15 CVR B DELL EDERA – 3.99

MAR230240 – HOUSE OF SLAUGHTER #15 CVR C CONNECTING CARDSTOCK VAR – 4.99

MAR230241 – HOUSE OF SLAUGHTER #15 CVR D 25 COPY INCV LUCKERT – 3.99

MAR230242 – HOUSE OF SLAUGHTER #15 CVR E 50 COPY INCV MANHANINI – 3.99

MAR230243 – HOUSE OF SLAUGHTER #15 CVR F 75 COPY INCV FIUMARA – 3.99

MAR230244 – HOUSE OF SLAUGHTER #15 CVR G FOC REVEAL VAR – 3.99

MAR230245 – HOUSE OF SLAUGHTER #15 CVR H UNLOCKABLE VAR – 3.99

(W) James TynionIV, Tate Brombal (A) Antonio Fuso, Werther Dell'Edera (CA) Mateus Manhanini

In the final issue of the third story arc, Jace will have to make a difficult choice between vengeance and rescuing Sunny from the White Masks!

But just as Sunny has to deal with the monster within, Jace unleashes his rage in a more terrifying way than the children have ever witnessed…

In Shops: May 17, 2023

SRP: 3.99

WYND HC BOOK 03 THRONE IN THE SKY

BOOM! STUDIOS

MAR230246

(W) James TynionIV (A / CA) Michael Dialynas

The land of Esseriel is a darker and more dangerous place than ever, as tensions between the Human and Faerie realms build to the brink of war. Could Wynd be the only hope for peace?

Danger, betrayal, and even some romance confront our heroes at every turn, while elsewhere, the Duke makes murderous plans of his own. Things seem dire, but help from an unexpected figure might just be the lifeline Wynd and Merien need… even though the final battle draws near.

The Eisner and GLAAD-nominated Wynd saga continues in this hardcover volume exclusively for comic shops from Eisner Award-winning writer James Tynion IV (Batman, Something is Killing the Children) and artist Michael Dialynas (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles), the GLAAD Award-winning creative team behind The Woods.

Collects Wynd: The Throne in the Sky #1-5.

In Shops: Jul 12, 2023

SRP: 19.99

SEASONS HAVE TEETH #2 (OF 4) CVR A KHALIDAH

BOOM! STUDIOS

MAR230247

MAR230248 – SEASONS HAVE TEETH #2 (OF 4) CVR B 25 COPY INCV FIUMARA – 4.99

MAR230249 – SEASONS HAVE TEETH #2 (OF 4) CVR C FOC REVEAL VAR – 4.99

(W) Dan Watters (A) Sebastian Cabrol (CA) Qistina Khalidah

Summer, the most chaotic and destructive of all seasons, creates a flood of refugees and international tensions, with Andrew as the newly-acclaimed photographer there to document the onslaught.

But it's not just the monstrous season that brings chaos, as human prejudice and hatred heats up, bringing up painful memories of Andrew's past conflict photography.

With his dreams and finite life waning, Andrew is determined to capture the perfect shot… even if there's a risk of it being his last.

In Shops: May 17, 2023

SRP: 4.99

NEIGHBORS #3 (OF 5) CVR A MERCADO (MR)

BOOM! STUDIOS

MAR230250

MAR230251 – NEIGHBORS #3 (OF 5) CVR B CAREY (MR) – 4.99

MAR230252 – NEIGHBORS #3 (OF 5) CVR C 15 COPY INCV LEE (MR) – 4.99

(W) Jude Ellison S. Doyle (A) Letizia Cadonici (CA) Miguel Mercado

Janet finds trouble with the locals as she becomes aware of a suspicious lack of children in town… while Cunnanock's picture-perfect visage falls apart…

Meanwhile, supernatural threats aren't the only worries on Oliver's mind, as suspected transphobia in town threatens his well being, and the palpable strangeness of Agnes's house draws Isobel in.

In Shops: May 24, 2023

SRP: 4.99

MOSELY #5 (OF 5) CVR A LOTFI

BOOM! STUDIOS

MAR230255

MAR230256 – MOSELY #5 (OF 5) CVR B GUILLORY – 4.99

MAR230257 – MOSELY #5 (OF 5) CVR C 10 COPY INCV KAMBADAIS – 4.99

MAR230258 – MOSELY #5 (OF 5) CVR D 25 COPY INCV LEE – 4.99

MAR230259 – MOSELY #5 (OF 5) CVR E UNLOCKABLE VAR LOTFI – 4.99

MAR230260 – MOSELY #5 (OF 5) CVR F UNLOCKABLE VAR GUILLORY – 4.99

(W) Rob Guillory (A / CA) Sam Lotfi

After what seemed like the final battle, Mose and family discover the sinister, ancient force behind the Tech Gods themselves!

While Mosely and Gloria have to fight the internal demons of their past, they face a very tangible demon, alien and arcane, with a dark link to human history.

However, even if they succeed, what will their victory mean for the human race, when they've been reliant on AI for so long?

In Shops: May 24, 2023

SRP: 4.99

EVE CHILDREN OF THE MOON TP

BOOM! STUDIOS

MAR230261

(W) Victor Lavalle (A) Jo Migyeong (CA) Ario Anindito

Eve already saved the world once, embarking on a perilous quest to protect what remained of humanity after a deadly virus outbreak… but the story continues!

Selene, a source of hope for the many children that flocked to her rest stop, resents Eve, Eve's sister, and Wexler. The conflict amongst them and the survivors is dire… even sowing the potential for civil war.

But an A.I. with terrifying origins from deep beneath the sea brings new revelations about the threats they face… not only of earth, but beyond.

Eve and her companions face new challenges and a darkness from their past in this exciting sequel series from award-winning author and lauded professor Victor LaValle (The Ballad of Black Tom, Victor LaValle's Destroyer) and returning Eve artist Jo Mi-Gyeong (The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance).

Collects Eve: Children of the Moon #1-5.

In Shops: Jul 26, 2023

SRP: 17.99

COMPLETE INCORRUPTIBLE BY MARK WAID TP

BOOM! STUDIOS

MAR230262

(W) Mark Waid (A) Jean Diaz, Horacio Domingues, Marcio Takara, Damian Couceiro, Belardino Brabo, Michael Babinski, Juan Castro (CA) John Cassady, Laura Martin

Super villain Max Damage had an epiphany the day his nemesis, The Plutonian, destroyed Sky City.

When The Plutonian turned his back on humanity, Max Damage decided to step up. Now, Max Damage has turned from his formerly selfish ways-but Max quickly learns how difficult the path of a hero is when the world still thinks you're a super villain.

The companion series to the Eisner-nominated smash hit Irredeemable is collected in an updated volume with a new foreword by musician and filmmaker Jeymes Samuel (The Harder They Fall), as writer Mark Waid (Daredevil, Kingdom Come) and a team of artists including Jean Diaz and Marcio Takara (Captain Marvel) examine the hard, difficult road to changing your ways and making a difference in the world.

Collects Incorruptible #1-30 and Irredeemable #33-34.

In Shops: Jul 19, 2023

SRP: 49.99

MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS #108 CVR A CLARKE

BOOM! STUDIOS

MAR230263

MAR230264 – MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS #108 CVR B VILCHEZ – 3.99

MAR230265 – MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS #108 CVR C 10 COPY INCV – 3.99

MAR230266 – MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS #108 CVR D 25 COPY INCV – 3.99

MAR230267 – MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS #108 CVR E UNLOCKABLE VAR – 3.99

(W) Melissa Flores (A) Marco Renna (CA) Taurin Clarke

In the past, Rita retrieves the mysterious Vessel with one of her close allies, who is shocked to discover The Vessel's true identity!

In a chain of emotional events, The Vessel himself will have to contend with where his allegiance will lie in the end. Will he be friend or foe for the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers?

In Shops: May 17, 2023

SRP: 3.99

MAGIC THE GATHERING (MTG) SOUL & STONE HC

BOOM! STUDIOS

MAR230268

(W) Seanan McGuire (A) Kath Lobo, Lea Caballero, Giuseppe Cafaro, Nori Retherford, Jacques Salomon, Michael Shelfer (CA) Jung-Geun Yoon

In this deluxe hardcover collection, experience two standalone tales each spotlighting a beloved Magic: The Gathering character. First, delve into Ajani Goldmane's past adventures and uncover stunning surprises, including what happened when the steadfast, valiant protector faced threats beyond his capabilities!

Meanwhile, Nahiri has protected her home plane of Zendikar for centuries, her ruthlessness and power kept in check by a strong sense of justice. But a new challenge awaits that may change the way the Multiverse perceives her…

Nebula, Hugo, Locus, and Alex Award-winning novelist Seanan McGuire (Ghost-Spider) returns to the world of Magic: The Gathering with artists Kath Lobo (Go Go Power Rangers), Jacques Salomon (Lovecraft: Unknown Kadath), Giuseppe Cafaro (Red Sonja), Lea Caballero (Just Beyond), and Michael Shelfer (The Vampire Slayer) to bring Ajani Goldmane and Nahiri the Lithomancer to comics!

Collects Magic: Ajani Goldmane #1 and Magic: Nahiri the Lithomancer #1.

In Shops: Jul 05, 2023

SRP: 24.99

DUNE HOUSE HARKONNEN #5 (OF 12) CVR A SWANLAND (MR)

BOOM! STUDIOS

MAR230269

MAR230270 – DUNE HOUSE HARKONNEN #5 (OF 12) CVR B MURAKAMI (MR) – 4.99

MAR230271 – DUNE HOUSE HARKONNEN #5 (OF 12) CVR C 10 COPY INCV SWANLAND – 4.99

MAR230272 – DUNE HOUSE HARKONNEN #5 (OF 12) CVR D 25 COPY INCV (MR) – 4.99

MAR230273 – DUNE HOUSE HARKONNEN #5 (OF 12) CVR E FOC REVEAL VAR (MR) – 4.99

MAR230274 – DUNE HOUSE HARKONNEN #5 (OF 12) CVR F UNLOCKABLE VAR (MR) – 4.99

(W) Brian Herbert, Kevin J. Anderson (A) Fran Galan (CA) Raymond Swanland

Chaos ensues across planets as Gurney stages a tense rescue mission, while Liet and Warrick are forced to make a difficult choice, and Leto regrets putting the young Victor in danger's way on Caladan.

Meanwhile, the recapture of Ix turns explosive, and the Bene Gesserit prepare for the presentation of a fateful person in Leto's life to come…

In Shops: May 24, 2023

SRP: 4.99

VAMPIRE SLAYER (BUFFY) #14 CVR A PATRIDGE

BOOM! STUDIOS

MAR230275

MAR230276 – VAMPIRE SLAYER (BUFFY) #14 CVR B YOSHITANI – 4.99

MAR230277 – VAMPIRE SLAYER (BUFFY) #14 CVR C 10 COPY INCV PATRIDGE – 4.99

(W) Sarah Gailey (A) Kath Lobo (CA) Skylar Patridge

Buffy's relationship with Giles remains strained, but they work together to repair things as Buffy is determined to take back her identity as The Slayer!

Meanwhile, Willow gets a better handle on her immense power, and just in time… as the Crab God grows in power from its infantile form…

In Shops: May 17, 2023

SRP: 4.99

HARROWER #4 (OF 4) CVR A REVEL (MR)

BOOM ENTERTAINMENT

MAR230253

(W) Justin Jordan (A / CA) Brahm Revel

Every secret comes to light as Jessa is confronted with the horrible truth of the figures behind everything!

As she faces the Harrower in a final showdown, her fate seems inevitable.

Can she escape becoming what she fears most?

In Shops: May 24, 2023

SRP: 4.99

HARROWER #4 (OF 4) CVR B 15 COPY INCV WOLF (MR)

(W) Justin Jordan (A) Brahm Revel (CA) Maria Wolf