Buffy: The Last Vampire Slayer #3 Preview: Together Again

Spike is back, and as usual, the only person on Buffy's side in this preview of Buffy: The Last Vampire Slayer #3. Well, maybe not the only person. He does seem to have an entire coven backing him up. Check out the preview below.
BUFFY: THE LAST VAMPIRE SLAYER #3
BOOM! STUDIOS
DEC210789
DEC210790 – BUFFY LAST VAMPIRE SLAYER #3 (OF 4) CVR B ROE – $4.99
(W) Casey Gilly (A) Joe Jaro (CA) Ario Anindito
Spike's unorthodox coven is revealed, along with their plans to continue Willow's work and save humanity, but they're struggling with spells, and the brutality of the vampires against witches had deep ramifications.
But Buffy is having visions of the past that brings up conflict with Spike, as well as guilt. Can they find a way to make the spells work, find out what part Thessaly plays in all of this, as well as deal with a threat more deadly than perpetual darkness?
In Shops: 2/9/2022
SRP: $4.99
Cover image for DEC210789 Buffy: The Last Vampire Slayer #3, by (W) Casey Gilly (A) Joe Jaro (CA) Ario Anindito, in stores Wednesday, February 9, 2022 from BOOM! STUDIOS
Cover image for DEC210790 BUFFY LAST VAMPIRE SLAYER #3 (OF 4) CVR B ROE, by (W) Casey Gilly (A) Joe Jaro (CA) Claire Roe, in stores Wednesday, February 9, 2022 from BOOM! STUDIOS
Variant cover for DEC210789 Buffy: The Last Vampire Slayer #3, by (W) Casey Gilly (A) Joe Jaro (CA) Ario Anindito, in stores Wednesday, February 9, 2022 from BOOM! STUDIOS
Variant cover for DEC210789 Buffy: The Last Vampire Slayer #3, by (W) Casey Gilly (A) Joe Jaro (CA) Ario Anindito, in stores Wednesday, February 9, 2022 from BOOM! STUDIOS
Variant cover for DEC210789 Buffy: The Last Vampire Slayer #3, by (W) Casey Gilly (A) Joe Jaro (CA) Ario Anindito, in stores Wednesday, February 9, 2022 from BOOM! STUDIOS
Variant cover for DEC210789 Buffy: The Last Vampire Slayer #3, by (W) Casey Gilly (A) Joe Jaro (CA) Ario Anindito, in stores Wednesday, February 9, 2022 from BOOM! STUDIOS
Interior preview page from DEC210789 Buffy: The Last Vampire Slayer #3, by (W) Casey Gilly (A) Joe Jaro (CA) Ario Anindito, in stores Wednesday, February 9, 2022 from BOOM! STUDIOS
Interior preview page from DEC210789 Buffy: The Last Vampire Slayer #3, by (W) Casey Gilly (A) Joe Jaro (CA) Ario Anindito, in stores Wednesday, February 9, 2022 from BOOM! STUDIOS
Interior preview page from DEC210789 Buffy: The Last Vampire Slayer #3, by (W) Casey Gilly (A) Joe Jaro (CA) Ario Anindito, in stores Wednesday, February 9, 2022 from BOOM! STUDIOS
Interior preview page from DEC210789 Buffy: The Last Vampire Slayer #3, by (W) Casey Gilly (A) Joe Jaro (CA) Ario Anindito, in stores Wednesday, February 9, 2022 from BOOM! STUDIOS
Interior preview page from DEC210789 Buffy: The Last Vampire Slayer #3, by (W) Casey Gilly (A) Joe Jaro (CA) Ario Anindito, in stores Wednesday, February 9, 2022 from BOOM! STUDIOS
Interior preview page from DEC210789 Buffy: The Last Vampire Slayer #3, by (W) Casey Gilly (A) Joe Jaro (CA) Ario Anindito, in stores Wednesday, February 9, 2022 from BOOM! STUDIOS
A prophecy claims that in the comic book industry's darkest days, a hero would come to lead the people through a plague of overpriced floppies, incentive variant covers, #1 issue reboots, and super-mega-crossover events. Unfortunately, nobody can tell when the comics industry has reached its "darkest days" because it somehow keeps finding new lows to sink to. No matter! Jude Terror stands vigilant, bringing the snarkiest of comic book and pro wrestling clickbait to the undeserving readers of Bleeding Cool.