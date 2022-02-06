Buffy: The Last Vampire Slayer #3 Preview: Together Again

Spike is back, and as usual, the only person on Buffy's side in this preview of Buffy: The Last Vampire Slayer #3. Well, maybe not the only person. He does seem to have an entire coven backing him up. Check out the preview below.

BUFFY: THE LAST VAMPIRE SLAYER #3

BOOM! STUDIOS

DEC210789

DEC210790 – BUFFY LAST VAMPIRE SLAYER #3 (OF 4) CVR B ROE – $4.99

(W) Casey Gilly (A) Joe Jaro (CA) Ario Anindito

Spike's unorthodox coven is revealed, along with their plans to continue Willow's work and save humanity, but they're struggling with spells, and the brutality of the vampires against witches had deep ramifications.

But Buffy is having visions of the past that brings up conflict with Spike, as well as guilt. Can they find a way to make the spells work, find out what part Thessaly plays in all of this, as well as deal with a threat more deadly than perpetual darkness?

In Shops: 2/9/2022

SRP: $4.99

