No Justice League But Tom King & Chris Burnham's Dark Crisis Superman

You may have not caught up with the Justice League #75 gossip and the Death of the superhero team in question. Your call if you want the spoilers. But it will leave a world without a Justice League – as almost everyone dies. With Tom King and Chris Burnham working on Dark Crisis: Worlds Without A Justice League: Superman #1. While Brandon Thomas, Chuck Brown and Fico Ossio do the same in a back-up strip for Aquaman. Poor Aquaman, has to share his main title with another Aquaman and si now relegated to a backup strip.

Pariah. The Great Darkness. A World of Dreams. Hope.

Following the tragic events in Justice League #75 by Joshua Williamson and Rafa Sandoval (on sale April 26), Tom King (Human Target) and Chris Burnham (Batman Incorporated) are teaming up for the first time ever for a tribute to the Man of Steel in Dark Crisis: Worlds Without a Justice League – Superman #1.

Brandon Thomas (Aquamen), Chuck Brown (Black Manta) and Fico Ossio (Mister Miracle: The Source of Freedom) will also honor Aquaman's legacy in a backup story in the issue. Dark Crisis: Worlds Without a Justice League – Superman #1 will be available at comic book shops and digital retailers on July 12.

"Superman is maybe my favorite character to write, and Chris is one of my favorite artists in comics, whom I've been dying to work with for years, so this project is an absolute joy," said Writer Tom King. "It's an important and emotional story about what Clark missed when he missed Jon's teenage years, the pain and the glory of seeing your boy grow up."

When Pariah and his forces of the Great Darkness laid waste to the most powerful superheroes of all time, all hope was lost…with the Man of Steel suffering the same fate as that of his comrades, join us for a look at a world of dreams he would never have thought possible while alive. Where there's life there's hope, and with that hope comes a deeper unraveling of the tapestry of DC Universe's biggest event of 2022!