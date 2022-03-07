Buffy the Last Vampire Slayer #4 Preview: Eco-Friendly Slaying

Where others see the gross dust from slain vampires, in this preview of Buffy the Last Vampire Slayer #4, Anya sees a business opportunity. A gross business opportunity. Check out the preview below.

BUFFY THE LAST VAMPIRE SLAYER #4

BOOM! STUDIOS

JAN220720

JAN220721 – BUFFY LAST VAMPIRE SLAYER #4 (OF 4) CVR B ROE – $4.99

(W) Casey Gilly (A) Joe Jaro (CA) Ario Anindito

* The Slayer and her allies make one last desperate attempt to bring sunlight back to Earth and send the reigning Evil forces back into the shadows . . .

* But the loss of Buffy's powers is proving too much to bear, and even with the help of Spike, the witches, and newly discovered Potential Slayer Thess, she might not make it.

* Will Buffy be able to hold on long enough to save the world and see her Slayer legacy continue in Thess? Find out in the conclusion to the epic post-apocalyptic series!

In Shops: 3/9/2022

SRP: $4.99

