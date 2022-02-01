Buffy the Vampire Slayer #34 Preview: This Is The End

Can even Willow's unrestrained magic stop Buffy the Vampire Slayer from being canceled and relaunched in this final preview of Buffy the Vampire Slayer #34?! A shiny new number one issue is the most powerful sales magic of all! Check out the preview below.

BUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYER #34

BOOM! STUDIOS

DEC210796

DEC210797 – BUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYER #34 CVR B GEORGIEV – $3.99

(W) Jeremy Lambert (A) Marianna Ignazzi (CA) Frany

THE FINAL ISSUE OF BUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYER!

Faith, Kendra, and Willow struggle valiantly to hold Silas at bay, but it may not be enough.

Trapped and devoid of memory, can Buffy escape to save her friends, or is she trapped forever with the ghosts of her past mistakes?

WE ARE THE SLAYER comes to its stunning conclusion as Buffy The Vampire Slayer ends… and a new era begins.

In Shops: 2/2/2022

SRP:

Click here to read more previews of upcoming Marvel and DC comics. Solicit information and cover images taken from PreviewsWorld or PRH for Marvel Comics, depending on whether Diamond has their **** together this week (which they probably don't), and from Lunar Distribution for DC Comics. New Marvel Comics are released to comic book stores each Wednesday and DC Comics on Tuesdays. Books are available the same day on digital services like ComiXology and the Marvel and DC digital comics stores. Locate a comic shop near you with the Comic Shop Locator.