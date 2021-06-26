Buffy the Vampire Slayer Tea Time #1 Preview – Giles the Vampire?!

Buffy the Vampire Slayer Tea Time #1 is in stores from explosive publisher BOOM! Studios on Wednesday, and as sure as I'm being paid s pitiful wage to produce mindless prattle designed to optimize this comic book preview article for SEO purposes, so am I certain that's a vampire Giles I'm seeing down there. And yes, at least in the opening scene depicted here, it appears to be a tall tale. But then, just look at the solicit! And just as surely as Giles wants to suck on blood in this issue, BOOM! is hoping to suck all the money out of your wallet with an eight-dollar price tag. Check out the preview below.
BUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYER TEA TIME #1 CVR A ANDOLFO
BOOM! STUDIOS
APR211208
APR211209 – BUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYER TEA TIME #1 CVR B ANDOLFO FOIL – $8.99
(W) Mirka Andolfo (A) Siya Oum (CA) Mirka Andolfo
Who watches the Watcher?
Best-selling creator, Mirka Andolfo (Mercy, Unnatural) along with artist Siya Oum (Lola), present a story of everyone's favorite Watcher like you've never seen him before!
Rupert Giles has been many things – Sunnydale's foremost occult expert, high school librarian, mentor, and father figure – but Buffy and the Scooby Gang are totally unprepared for… Giles the vampire.
With the Watcher's cunning, experience, and intimate knowledge of the Slayer – will Evil finally prevail?
In Shops: 6/30/2021
SRP: $7.99
Cover image for APR211208 BUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYER TEA TIME #1 CVR A ANDOLFO, by (W) Mirka Andolfo (A) Siya Oum (CA) Mirka Andolfo, in stores Wednesday, June 30, 2021 from BOOM! STUDIOS
Cover image for APR211209 BUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYER TEA TIME #1 CVR B ANDOLFO FOIL, by (W) Mirka Andolfo (A) Siya Oum (CA) Mirka Andolfo, in stores Wednesday, June 30, 2021 from BOOM! STUDIOS
Interior preview page from APR211208 BUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYER TEA TIME #1 CVR A ANDOLFO, by (W) Mirka Andolfo (A) Siya Oum (CA) Mirka Andolfo, in stores Wednesday, June 30, 2021 from BOOM! STUDIOS
Interior preview page from APR211208 BUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYER TEA TIME #1 CVR A ANDOLFO, by (W) Mirka Andolfo (A) Siya Oum (CA) Mirka Andolfo, in stores Wednesday, June 30, 2021 from BOOM! STUDIOS
Interior preview page from APR211208 BUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYER TEA TIME #1 CVR A ANDOLFO, by (W) Mirka Andolfo (A) Siya Oum (CA) Mirka Andolfo, in stores Wednesday, June 30, 2021 from BOOM! STUDIOS
Interior preview page from APR211208 BUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYER TEA TIME #1 CVR A ANDOLFO, by (W) Mirka Andolfo (A) Siya Oum (CA) Mirka Andolfo, in stores Wednesday, June 30, 2021 from BOOM! STUDIOS
Interior preview page from APR211208 BUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYER TEA TIME #1 CVR A ANDOLFO, by (W) Mirka Andolfo (A) Siya Oum (CA) Mirka Andolfo, in stores Wednesday, June 30, 2021 from BOOM! STUDIOS
Interior preview page from APR211208 BUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYER TEA TIME #1 CVR A ANDOLFO, by (W) Mirka Andolfo (A) Siya Oum (CA) Mirka Andolfo, in stores Wednesday, June 30, 2021 from BOOM! STUDIOS
