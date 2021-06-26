Buffy the Vampire Slayer Tea Time #1 Preview – Giles the Vampire?!

Buffy the Vampire Slayer Tea Time #1 is in stores from BOOM! Studios on Wednesday, and that appears to be a vampire Giles in the preview. Check out the preview below.

BUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYER TEA TIME #1 CVR A ANDOLFO

BOOM! STUDIOS

APR211208

APR211209 – BUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYER TEA TIME #1 CVR B ANDOLFO FOIL – $8.99

(W) Mirka Andolfo (A) Siya Oum (CA) Mirka Andolfo

Who watches the Watcher? Best-selling creator, Mirka Andolfo (Mercy, Unnatural) along with artist Siya Oum (Lola), present a story of everyone's favorite Watcher like you've never seen him before! Rupert Giles has been many things – Sunnydale's foremost occult expert, high school librarian, mentor, and father figure – but Buffy and the Scooby Gang are totally unprepared for… Giles the vampire. With the Watcher's cunning, experience, and intimate knowledge of the Slayer – will Evil finally prevail?

In Shops: 6/30/2021

SRP: $7.99