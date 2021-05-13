Bunn's Basilisk #1 Joins Boom's 50K Club – Who's Next?

As we informed you previously, Boom Studio's reunion of Bone Parish creative team Cullen Bunn and Jonas Scharf on Basilisk was already on track to be the highest-selling creator-owned launch of Bunn's career based on initial orders.

As we understand it, after the dust cleared following FOC this week, orders for the new series jumped an astounding 250% and ended up north of 56,000 copies. Basilisk joining the 50K Club is a clear sign that fans and retailers alike are seeing the potential for the supernatural horror series to connect in a similar fashion as James Tynion IV and Werther Dell'Edera's monster hit – Something Is Killing The Children. That sentiment has been echoed by influencers like Jack DeMayo AKA Mr. BOLO and Brian Wood (not that one) of Simpleman's Comics speculating it could be "the next Something Is Killing The Children." We've done our own bit of speculating in that arena as well, and only time will tell if they and we are right…

And while it's clear that Boom has been having success as of late with proven headliners like Bunn, Grant Morrison, Ram V, Al Ewing, and Kieron Gillen, they're certainly getting a leg up with the caliber of creators. It's another thing entirely to get the industry's attention on series with the more up-and-coming talent that used to be Boom's bread-and-butter. For years, Boom was the place where creators like Superman and Alien writer Phillip Kennedy Johnson would break into the industry or Russell Dauterman, who went to Thor, War Of The Realms and now the Hellfire Gala, who got his big break there or even JT4 years before Batman and SIKTC. Boom's early bets seemed to have benefited Marvel and DC rather well. Back then, Boom didn't have the momentum to elevate newcomers' (and let's face it, Keanu Reeves doesn't really count) sales in the way they might now, but the question remains – will that Boom heat carry over to an up-and-coming team?

That might be answered after retailers place final orders next Monday for Good Luck #1 by Matthew Erman and Stefano Simeone. Erman has been building solid indie cred, bursting on the scene with Long Lost from Scout Comics and more recently with one of Vault's 2021 success stories, Witchblood, both with artist Lisa Sterle. Boom has him teamed up with Simeone who turned heads with his frenetic art on Mega Man. Can the combination of the two plus Boom garner them their highest ordered series to date?

It'd certainly be fitting for a title called Good Luck, although ironically in a world where Luck is quantifiable, the series stars a group of teens born with zero Luck. From the little we've seen so far the series seems to be a combination of the big ideas and teen team action that's working for Boom on Seven Secrets by Tom Taylor and Daniele DiNicuolo, for Marvel with Skottie Young and Humberto Ramos' Strange Academy and DC with Teen Titans Academy by Tim Sheridan and Rafa Sandoval. And while the first issue won't debut until June 23rd, Boom is having to FOC it this coming Monday because they've solicited one of those bloody foil covers as a variant which requires more time at the printer to make. Those foil covers seem quite popular with fans, but less so with retailers who end up with less time to get their orders right. How will it impact this series launch? Good luck (we couldn't resist) guessing that…

Speaking of early FOCs and cover variants, Something Is Killing The Children #17 is FOCing early as well due to a "Glow-in-the-Dark" variant, which means retailers will have to set their levels on the second chapter of the "Origin of Erica Slaughter" before they see how the record-breaking issue #16 sells through for them. Still, that Big Tynion Energy just keeps getting bigger with JT4 announcing recently that Nice House On The Lake is his biggest creator-owned launch yet and Geiger by Geoff Johns and Gary Frank seems to have gotten some juice of its own recent "Glow-in-the-Dark" variant, so there's a good chance that the risk will be worth the reward on a hit like SIKTC.

Both Good Luck #1 and Something Is Killing The Children #17 FOC this coming Monday, May 17th. Get your pre-orders in now and don't say we didn't kindly warn you.