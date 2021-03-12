Gieger Begins as King In Black Ends- Thank FOC It's Friday 12th March

Thank FOC It's Friday – Planned to coincide and cover the demands of Final Order Cut Off at Diamond Comic Distributors. And now Lunar Distribution as well. Here's this week's comics product coming through that may adjusting as demand slips and slides with the emerging economic bubble. Or somesuch.

Traditionally FOC is the date when retailers have a last chance to amend their advance orders for comic books without penalty. A final opportunity for publishers to promote books while orders can still be added. A time for credits to be amends, new covers to be revealed and a final push given. This is an attempt to sift through them all and find the most relevant items.

What's FOC-ing today?

Beasts Of Burden: Occupied Territory from Evan Dorkin, Sarah Dyer and Benjamin Dewey is launching, returnable to stores who order over 10 copies

The Locke & Key/Sandman: Hell & Gone crossover is FOC-ready.

BRZRKR #1 gets its second printing.

Magic #1 from Boom and Magic The Gathering is launching from Boom, with 1:25, 1:50, 1:100 and 1:200 variants.

The Many Death of Laila Starr #1 from Ram V and Felipe Andrade launches from Vault Comics. Bound to be big, with 1:25, 1:50 and 1:100 variant covers.

and launches from Vault Comics. Bound to be big, with 1:25, 1:50 and 1:100 variant covers. Ablaze has a new Conan series, The Cimmerian: Iron Shadows In The Moon #1, with 1:10, 1:20, 1:30, 1:40 and 1:50 covers.

Don't forget your Star Wars High Republic Adventures from IDW – #3 is up, with a 1:10 cover. While Marvel has Star Wars High Republic #4.

Geoff Johns and Gary Frank 's latest project together, Geiger #1, is launching, with a one-per-store glow in the dark variant, and is returnable.

and 's latest project together, Geiger #1, is launching, with a one-per-store glow in the dark variant, and is returnable. How did Scott Snyder and Tony Daniels ' Nocterra #1 do? #2 is up with 1:25, 1:50 and 1:100 variants.

and ' Nocterra #1 do? #2 is up with 1:25, 1:50 and 1:100 variants. The Silver Coin #1 horror anthology from Image is launching, also returnable, with Michael Walsh, Chip Zdarsky, Kelly Thompson, Ed Brisson and Jeff Lemire.

and Amazing Spider-Man #63 – he's been back in the red and blue suit.

How did America Chavez #1 do? #2 is up.

Avengers #44 gets its Phoenix finale.

King In Black #5 gets its big late finale, with Planet of The Symbiotes also concluding, and Venom #34 ahead of its 200th issue.

JMS and Mike Deodato return to Resistance with Uprising #1 at AWA.

and return to Resistance with Uprising #1 at AWA. How did James Bond: Agent Of Spectre #1 do? #2 is up.

Oni has a new launch for Aggretsuko: Meet Her World #1.

How did Jonna And The Umpossible Monsters do? #2 is up.

Zander Cannon launches Kaijumax Season 6 #1

While DC Comics gets an FOC for Batman #107 (with The Gardner) and #106 2nd printing, and a new FOC for Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point #1 and #2, as the other Infinite Frontier launch titles, Batman Urban Legends #2, Crime Syndicate #2, Suicide Squad #2 and Swamp Thing #1. And launches for Green Lantern and Next Batman Second Son.

What's on your FOC?

Sign up below, and we'll see what Thank FOC It's Friday brings next week… on time possibly.