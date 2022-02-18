Bunny Mask & Dogs Of London in AfterShock Comics May 2022 Solicits

Paul Tobin and Andrea Mutti bring back Bunny Mask from AfterShock Comics for a new series, Hollow Mask. With a mask cover as well. While Peter Milligan and Artecida launch a new London gangster series, Dogs Of London, all in the AfterShock May 2022 solicits and solicitations.

BUNNY MASK HOLLOW INSIDE #1 CVR A MUTTI

(W) Paul Tobin (A / CA) Andrea Mutti

Her name is Bunny Mask…and she's back to ask the question…is there sickness? The HIT horror series returns!

Her footfalls don't exist. She leaves no marks. Her eyes are a white abyss. Her name is Bunny Mask, and she's free from her cave and moving through the city, searching for sickness and enacting her own unfathomable sense of justice. Can Tyler Severin control her? Does he want to? The answers are still hidden, but what's clear is that Bunny Mask is back to grab you by your eyeteeth, and never let go.

Writer Paul Tobin (MY DATE WITH MONSTERS, Colder) and artist Andrea Mutti (MANIAC OF NEW YORK, Hellblazer) have unleashed an eons old legend upon an unsuspecting world – one that'll make your most horrific nightmare feel like a walk in the park!

Each issue of BUNNY MASK features 24 pages of story and art with a cardstock cover!

May 11, 2022

DOGS OF LONDON #1 CVR A CLARKE

(W) Peter Milligan (A) Artecida (CA) Andy Clarke

How deep must you bury a body to make sure it doesn't haunt you?

Frank and Terry are about to find out. They were once members of The Dogs, a feared gang who ruled much of London's underworld back in the swinging 60s. They thought they'd escaped their troubled pasts, but the past isn't dead – it's just bashed about a bit and very pissed off. Spanning different times and classes, DOGS OF LONDON is a brutal, bloody tale of violence, love, revenge…and sleeping dogs who refuse to roll over and play dead.

Written by Peter Milligan (X-Force, Hellblazer) and brought to bloody life by Artecida, the Dogs have awoken, and they seek more than mere revenge.

May 04, 2022

4.99

SPECTRO ONE SHOT #1 CVR A DOE

(W) Juan Doe (A / CA) Juan Doe

A Quartet of Quintessential Horror Tales from the Multi-Talented Juan Doe – Presented in a

Single Prestige-Format One Shock!

SPECTRO explores the unnerving spectrum of fear through four terrifying stories rooted in a cosmic game of twisted karma and phantasmagoric terror:

1. What is at stake when sentient technology manipulates a man with projections of his desired self?

2. What are the consequences of excommunicating a member of the "nine" planets?

3. What is discovered when an explorer travels to Mars to ascend the tallest mountain in the solar system?

4. What happens when a scientist aboard the International Space Station is confronted with the most horrifying aspects of humankind?

In what realm of fear do these stories exist? SPECTRO.

Written and illustrated by Juan Doe (BAD RECEPTION, DARK ARK, ANIMOSITY: THE RISE)

SPECTRO is a horror anthology from deep within the recesses of the mind of one of comics' most prolific talents!

May 18, 2022

7.99

OCEAN WILL TAKE US #2

(W) Rich Douek (A / CA) Carlos Olivares

Piper and Casey manage to land themselves in detention, finding unexpected allies in their quest to take down the swim team – but as they delve deeper into the mystery, they uncover an evil that might just be beyond the power of five misfit high schoolers to combat!

May 11, 2022

3.99

KAIJU SCORE STEAL FROM GODS #2

(W) James Patrick (A / CA) Rem Broo

Stuck between a rock and a hard place, Michelle has taken another monster score. And while it's old hat for her, her new crew has no idea what they're in for. She's vowed to get them out of this mess, whatever it takes and whatever it costs her. A couple of familiar faces also pop in to lend a hand – Michelle is going to need all the help she can get.

Each issue of KAIJU SCORE: STEAL FROM THE GODS features 24 pages of story and art with a cardstock cover!

May 18, 2022

4.99

NAUGHTY LIST #2

(W) Nick Santora (A) Lee Ferguson (CA) Francesco Francavilla

Nicholas, an immortal, depressed and pissed-off Santa, and his right-hand elf, Plum, head to Antler Downs, a rundown racetrack, in the hopes they learn who is using the Naughty List to brutally murder people…ya know, a Christmas story…but the patrons who frequent this shady establishment have other plans. Unfortunately for them, Nicholas and Plum didn't come here to play any reindeer games.

Each issue of THE NAUGHTY LIST features 24 pages of story and art with a cardstock cover!

May 25, 2022

4.99

WE LIVE AGE OF PALLADIONS #3

(W) Inaki Miranda, Roy Miranda (A / CA) Inaki Miranda

A vision from Oracle starts to show its cards. Up in the skies, the storm does not appear to abate, falling upon everybody. Down below, the path of the hero begins to fade at every step. Nesbo sees how the lives that he took under his wings irrevocably slip through his fingers. Hoto-to and the reconnection team arrive at their mysterious destination; from this point on every-thing becomes uncertain territory that feels like moving sand. Meanwhile, Tala and Humbo's journey to Megalopolis 9 has changed direction, and hands…

May 25, 2022

3.99

WE LIVE AGE OF PALLADIONS #3 TRADING CARD PACK

Heightening the excitement and appeal of AfterShock's #1 selling title, the Miranda Brothers have created collectible trading cards for each issue in this story arc – one unique card design per each individual issue. Use them as promotional giveaways with purchase, reward WE LIVE subscribers, sell them individually directly to customers – it's up to you! Available to retailers as an open order item in packs of 20 for $4.99 each.

May 25, 2022

4.99

LION & EAGLE #4

(W) Garth Ennis (A) P. J. Holden (CA) Tim Bradstreet

Oversized Prestige Format Miniseries from the Mind of Garth Ennis!

At last, the Chindits are on the move, although not at all in the direction they were hoping. As vengeful Japanese forces descend on the dwindling little band, British and Gurkha alike must fight like animals to survive. And to Alistair's horror, Keith must now make the most terrible decision of all.

May 25, 2022

7.99

LAND OF LIVING GODS #4

(W) Isaac Mogajane (A / CA) Santtos

As Naledi learns the truth behind Lutho's shocking abilities, Kaelo starts executing a mysterious plan of her own. But in order to pull it off, she will have to confront the ghosts of her past and strike dark deals with people she swore she would never look upon again. Meanwhile, with her perceived power slowly fading away, Shandu's witch, Baleka, sets her eyes on Naledi and the magical properties harbored by her various body parts.

May 18, 2022

3.99

BABYTEETH YEAR TWO HC

(W) Donny Cates (A / CA) Garry Brown

This Volume is on sale in June 2022

The story of the Antichrist and the people who love him continues as we enter into the most terrifying chapter of our journey so far: THE TERRIBLE TWOS! Plus, who is our mysterious new storyteller!? And what secrets about the fate of Clark do they hold?! Find out here, as a bold new direction in BABYTEETH begins!

BABYTEETH: YEAR TWO collects issues 11-20.

From Donny Cates (Thanos, Dr. Strange, Venom and God Country) comes a pulse-pounding se-ries with art from Garry Brown (THE REVISIONIST)

Jun 08, 2022

39.99

HEATHENS TP

(W) Cullen Bunn, Heath Amodio (A / CA) Sami Kivela

When evil people escape from the depths of the eternal abyss, the Pirate Queen Lady Shih is sent to retrieve them. But when one of history's most notorious killers breaks free, even she needs help. Enter the Heathens: Shih, Lucky Luciano, Bumpy Johnson, Sofia the Golden Hand and Billy the Kid. From Hell they came to mete out a justice as dark as their own tormented souls.

From the wonderfully wretched imaginations of AfterShock horror-alum Cullen Bunn (EDEN, PIECEMEAL, DARK ARK) and Heath Amodio (SuperCLEAN), and illustrated by superstar Sami Kivelä (UNDONE BY BLOOD), in THE HEATHENS, evil meets its match – five of them, to be exact.

This volume collects issues #1-5

Jun 01, 2022

17.99

MY DATE WITH MONSTERS TP

(W) Paul Tobin (A / CA) Andy MacDonald

Seven years ago, an attempt to weaponize dreams resulted in holes being punched through the world we know and into the world of dreams. Nightmarish creatures now stalk the land, sprouting from (and killing) anyone unlucky enough to dream. The only way to save the world is for certain people to have their dreams come true.

Which is how Risa Himura finds herself not only fighting monsters, but forced into finding true love. Monsters and modern dating? It feels like a nightmare either way, and the only help Risa has is a friendly-ish monster named Croak and her pre-teen daughter, Machi.

From Paul Tobin (BUNNY MASK) and Andy MacDonald (I BREATHED A BODY, Multiple Man), comes a unique story of one woman's quest to save the world, if only she could learn the difference between love and monsters.

This volume collects issues #1-5

Jun 15, 2022

17.99