C2E2 Retailer Summit With DC Comics, Ahoy, CEX & Shelly Bond

Last week, just before C2E2 kicked off, Lunar Distribution held their first Retailer Summit. With Lunar Distribution, CEX, Artists Elite and Merc to meet the publishers, and video footage for a number of publishers.

This was the first non-Diamond Comics summit this century, and reportedly "had a delightfully Mom and Pop feel." Lunar seems to go out of its way to feels like a family company – which it literally is, owned by a husband and wife team, which is a marked difference from Penguin Random House and Diamond. With around a hundred retailers present, it was certainly a sizeable crowd even if the presentations were smaller than Lunar might have hoped, and relied on pre-taped video rather than in place presentations.

Lunar paid the bill entirely, not charging retailers or taking sponsorships from publishers. Tech issues that come with a new meeting but everyone was in good spirits, there were minor catering issues, such as when snacks were accidentally taken to another room, though dinner was a hit. Take a look at Lunar's own presentation… and the use of the slogan "It's Not Just A Phase" next to the different lunar phases on the back. A clever expression of confidence given how ephemeral people sort some of these distribution changes would be. Here's what Tyler of Lunar said;

"My name is Taylor. I'm the warehouse operations manager at Lunar Distribution. We started out in the beginning of the pandemic back in 2020, DC Comics needed a way to get their product into other retailers hands. They came to us and we said, yeah, we'd love to help. So we started out as a small four-man team. It was myself and three other people when we began, we had somewhere between 60 and 100 customers each week that we were helping. As time went by, we started figuring out a flow of things, focusing on what was good, pushing out what didn't work so well. We got to a point where we kind of took all the feedback we were getting from other retailers, using that to develop our current process today."

Here's a look at the showreel that retailers got to see.