Calexit Comes To New York Comic Con… Will Nyexit Be Next?

Calexit comes to New York Comic Con, with Matteo Pizzolo and Carlos Granda together for the first time... Will Nyexit Be Next?

Matteo Pizzolo and Carlos Granda, of the ripped-from-the-headlines comic book series Calexit, will be appearing together for the first time at New York Comic Con 2025 this coming week. The co-creators of Calexit: The Battle of Universal City and Rogue State will be signing together at Artist Alley Table C-22 on the Thursday from 4 to 5pm and 6:30 to 7:30pm, on Friday from 11am to 12:30pm and from 2 to 3pm, and on Saturday from 10:30am to 12pm, and from 5:30 to 7pm. With New York Comic Con exclusives of the comic book… inclduing teh first time that Calexit: The Battle of San Onofre has been published in colour.

Calexit: The Battle of Universal City #1 NYCC Exclusive Variant by Carlos Granda

Calexit: The Battle of Universal City #1 NYCC Exclusive Variant by Carlos Granda [Gallery Edition]

Calexit: The Battle of San Onofre #1 NYCC Exclusive Variant by Butch Mapa – This story has only ever been previously released as a B&W con-exclusive, and now for the first time the story is being released in full-colour! (Coloyrs by James Offredi )

– This story has only ever been previously released as a B&W con-exclusive, and now for the first time the story is being released in full-colour! (Coloyrs by ) Calexit: The Battle of San Onofre #1 NYCC Exclusive Variant by Butch Mapa [Gallery Edition]

Calexit: L For Luigi by Elisa Pocetta (exclusive NYCC red-logo, numbered limited edition)

CALEXIT THE BATTLE OF UNIVERSAL CITY #1 (OF 3)

(W) Matteo Pizzolo (A/CA) C. Granda

WHAT IF CALIFORNIA REFUSED TO BE RULED? "Black Mask is drop-kicking Fascism." (-Rolling Stone) In CALEXIT, the citizens of the California Sovereign Republic struggle to seize power back from U.S. occupying forces. Jamil, a warzone courier (aka smuggler), and Zora, a young leader in the Mulholland Resistance, attempt to escape Occupied Los Angeles — but it's total war on the streets of Los Angeles as California attempts to seize freedom or die trying. "It's a genre known as 'speculative fiction,' but it doesn't seem so speculative anymore." (-The San Francisco Chronicle)

