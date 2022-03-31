Camp Prodigy, New Graphic Novel About Non-Binary Violists, For 2024

Camp Prodigy by Caroline Palmer is a new middle-grade graphic novel, which has been successfully auctioned for publication in 2024. It will tell the story of two non-binary violists, one a virtuoso cracking under the pressure and the other a passionate novice, who meet at a summer orchestra camp. As they help each other become better musicians, they learn that their worth isn't dependent on their achievements.

Posting to Instagram, Caroline Palmer writes "I've been sitting on this bit of news for a while now and I'm really excited to finally be able to tell people!! So here it is – I'll be making a graphic novel! :DDD Thanks to all of you guys for following me and supporting my art all this time!!"

They also have a Webtoon strip, Talent De Lune, which updates on Mondays and Fridays in which "Samantha has a generic, average lifestyle in a world filled to the brim with strange powers, and honestly? She's fine with it. And then she meets a new friend and things start changing."

Camp Prodigy was won at auction by Alex Borbolla at Atheneum and Caroline Palmer's agent Alexander Slater at Trident Media Group did the deal for world rights.

Atheneum Books is a New York City publishing house established in 1959 by Alfred A. Knopf, Jr., Simon Michael Bessie and Hiram Haydn. Atheneum merged with Charles Scribner's Sons to become The Scribner Book Company in 1978 and Macmillan acquired Scribner in 1984. Macmillan was purchased by Simon & Schuster in 1994, and it created Atheneum Books for Young Readers as an imprint for children's books in the 2000s. Trident Media Group (TMG) is a prominent literary agency in New York City with dedicated departments in all areas of rights and career management including Foreign Rights, Digital Media & Marketing, Business Affairs & Administrative services, and Film & Dramatic rights sales.