Can a Memory of Harley Quinn Save a Genocidal Poison Ivy? #3 Preview

DC Comics has had an… interesting history in the portrayal of the relationship between Poison Ivy and Harley Quinn. Established in the Harley Quinn comics from Jimmy Palmiotti, Amanda Conner and Chad Yardin, it revealed a schism within DC Comics editorial, between those who wanted to see Ivy as a queer anti-hero, finding her place in the DC Universe alongside Harley Quinn and her own transformation from Batman villain to a more complex protagonist – and those who wanted the classic Batman villain and love interest to Bruce.

Bleeding Cool covered the schism as it was portrayed across Warner Media, with some fascination. Previously portrayed for years in the comic book line as a couple, recent times has seen that relationship 'straightwashed' – at least as far as the comic books were concerned. The relationship was removed from the Harley Quinn series, the new writer was forbidden to use Ivy, and he put Harley in a relationship with Booster Gold. The Harley Quinn & Poison Ivy mini-series portrayed them more as a Thelma And Louise couple, and concluded with a page-splash peck-on-the-forehead that was redrawn at the last moment. On Valentine's Day, DC posted Valentine's Day-themed posts that singled Harley Quinn out as being single. Then DC changed the solicitation copy for a Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy statue from showing a same-sex couple. to just showing "good friends". All this was happening while the Harley Quinn TV show doubled down on Harley and Ivy as a couple, getting married even, as Harley Quinn's comic book writer struggled when he was asked to comment on the couple.

Editorial fought against creators, with corporate plans for Ivy to return to the classic model stymied by creators who didn't want to play ball in the end the character was literally torn into two versions, before later being recombined and reunited with Harley Quinn in the Batman comic books.

For about two seconds before they were split up again, in Harley Quinn's own title.

With the 2022 Poison Ivy series from G Willow Wilson turning Poison Ivy to a genocidal child-killing eco-terrorist trying to wipe out all of humanity. Even Thanos only wanted to wipe out half of all life – initially. Poison Ivy wants to wipe out all of us. And not even Harley Quinn can stop her anymore.

But if the real Harley Quinn can't bring Poison Ivy back from the brink, how about the memory of her? Next week's Poison Ivy #3 by G. Willow Wilson and Marcio Takara sees Ivy dreaming of Harley. Calling out to Ivy through dreams to bring her back from the brink. To save, her to redeem her. Even as Poison Ivy, dying from the disease she hopes to inflict on the rest of mankind, and taking as much of humanity as she can down with her…

POISON IVY #3

(W) G. Willow Wilson (A) Marcio Takara (CA) Jessica Fong

Fixing the world isn't easy work, and Ivy's all hot and sweaty because of it! Getting her hands dirty was never an issue, but when plant assassins come after her, Ivy must be willing to play dirty as well.

In Shops: 8/2/2022

SRP: $3.99