Canto Co-Creator David M Booher's House Burns Down In LA Fires

Canto co-creator David M Booher's house burns down in the Los Angeles fires. He's started a GoFundMe to help replace the comics that he wrote

David M Booher, co-creator of the hit kids comic Canto, writes on crowdfunding site GoFundMe, "We lost our home and possessions in the Eaton fire in Altadena, California. We're safe and the greyhounds are safe with us. Lots of folks have asked how they can help. We have no idea what we might need at this point. We have insurance, but I'll have to replace my personal copies and inventory of comics I've written. This will help with that. Please do not feel any obligation to contribute, especially all of our family and local friends who have already offered to help. For anyone outside the area, this is a good way right now. Thank you all. We'll get through this together."

The campaign has currently raised $10,780 against a $5000 target from 98 donors, including from Marc Guggenheim, Christopher Ryall, Jackson Lanzing, Matt Rosenberg, Chris Shenan, Filip Sablik and Jody Houser. Jody Houser posts to social media, "I've know @davidbooher.bsky.social longer than anyone in comics–we were in college choral together. Never thought we'd both end up in L.A. writing comic books. David lost his home and everything in it, right before he has surgery." Chris Shehan adds "My friend and comics collaborator, @davidbooher.bsky.social, lost his home to the terrible fires happening right now. Please help, share, buy a mountain of his comics, whatever you can." And David Pepose wrote "A lot of people in the comics community are in upheaval with the #LAFires, but Canto writer @davidbooher.bsky.social lost his entire home. Please consider donating if you can."

Originally published by IDW Publishing back in 2019, Canto by David M. Booher and Drew Zucker about a very small clockwork soldier, is currently published by Dark Horse Comics. He also wrote Eisner and GLADD-nominated Killer Queens from Dark Horse, Eisner-nominated Rain from Image Comics, Specs and Firefly from Boom Studios and Dungeons & Dragons: Saturday Morning Adventures from IDW. Canto is in development for as movie.

