One Of The Coolest Captain America Comics Is Up For Auction

Retelling the origin of the ultimate superhero, Captain America #109 is a collector's favorite issue from the silver age. Story and art by Stan Lee, Jack Kirby, and Syd Shores, part of the reason why this one gets so much love is the really cool Kirby cover. Cap bursting through the front page of the comic, shield at the ready, just an iconic image. Up for auction at ComicConnect right now is a very affordable CGC 8.0 copy of the book, part of Event Auction #43 on the site. This one sits at $46 with bidding ending in a couple of days on August 25th. A really great way to add this key to your collection. Check out the copy below.

Look At That Classic Captain America Kirby Art

"Jack Kirby is called 'The King of Comics' for a reason, during his career that spanned six decades he gave us many of most iconic characters the medium would ever see. From his introduction of Captain America at the height of World War II it was clear he wasn't your ordinary comics artist. But it was his creative explosion at Marvel Comics in the 1960's that cemented his legacy, over a short period of time Kirby would give us The Fantastic Four, Iron Man, The Hulk, The X-Men, Thor, Ant-Man and Nick Fury just to name a few. Kirby would then go to DC and create his Fourth World, introducing Darkseid, Mister Miracle, The New Gods and a host of cosmic supporting players. Long live The King. White pgs, Kirby cvr/art; origin retold."

Adding key books at these lower prices is great. While not the grade most investors are looking for, those just looking to add nice, displayable copies to our shelves are ok with that. Again, this auction is part of ComicConnects Event Auction #43, with bidding on this Captain America book wrapping up on Tuesday, August 25th. You can see all the details here, and while over there check out everything else up for auction as well.