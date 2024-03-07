Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics | Tagged: captain america, jms

Captain America Doesn't Like Big CGI Superhero Movies Either

From yesterday's Captain America #7 by J. Michael Straczynski and Carlos Magno published by Marvel Comics...

From yesterday's Captain America #7 by J. Michael Straczynski and Carlos Magno published by Marvel Comics, Steve Rogers and Sam Wilson kick back with a beer to enjoy a movie. I say "enjoy"… because they both have a problem with the big superhero movie CGI fests, even in the Marvel Universe.

J Michael Straczynski, folks, whose Babylon 5 pioneered CGI use in television science-fiction, and who also wrote the first Thor movie, as well as well as Underworld: Awakening and World War Z. That retailer who complained about Captain America having comic book writers standing in for the character really hadn't read the current series. But then, Steve Rogers is a hundred years old or so. He's the Martin Scorsese of the Marvel Universe. Martin Scorsese might not want there to be a Martin Scorsese of the Marvel Universe, but he doesn't have a choice in the matter. Clearly what Steve Rogers needs to do is leave the cinema behind, and head to the theatre.

Okay, maybe not. I mean, it does seem to have gone to seed somewhat. Though this does feel a little familiar.

It's all suddenly gotten a little Cinema Purgatorio, courtesy of Alan Moore and Kevin O'Neill, has it not?

Well, at least with his new look shield, Captain America will always be able to find his seat in the dark.

That won't make him a target will it? Anymore than wearing a massive "A" on your forehead, I mean?

