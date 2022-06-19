Captain America John Cassaday Art Page At Heritage Auctions Today

Captain America art pages are hard to come by these days at a decent price. As someone who is dabbling here and there, there are certain modern artists that I am hoping to grab pages from, and for my boy Cap, John Cassaday is right near the top. The problem with pages from this run in the early 2000s is that they come up for sale, they always feature full-figure Steve, and those are the type of pages that command high dollar amounts. That includes this page, from #5, story page 10, from 2002. You would be hard-pressed to find a better Cassaday Captain America example, and the price it is going for at Heritage Auctions right now reflects that, as it is at $1,050. Check it out below.

Captain America & John Cassaday Were Made For Each Other

"John Cassaday Captain America #5 Story Page 10 Original Art (Marvel, 2002). Captain America confronts a lone terrorist who killed his own men while trying to hit the evasive super-soldier. A poignant page by Cassaday created in ink, Conte, and white paint over graphite on DC Bristol board with an image area of 10.5" x 15". In Excellent condition. Warlords Part 2: Above the Law, script by John Ney Rieber, art by John Cassaday; Cap stops a terrorist attack on Washington DC, then argues with Nick Fury about the technology that allowed their leaders to kill the terrorists from afar. Marvel Comics subscription page with Punisher illustration. 36 pgs. $2.99. Cover price $2.99."

Cassaday may just be the best modern Captain America artist we have; at worst, he is in the top three. One day I will own a page like this. While this one is out of my price range right now, it might not be for you. Go here and get more info and to place a bid on this awesome artwork. While there, check out all of the other art taking bids today.