Captain America Reveals A Truth About The US & Doctor Doom (Spoilers)

Captain America #4 reveals the truth about the USA and Doctor Doom (Spoilers)

There's a great sketch written by John Finnemore for the Mitchell And Webb Sound, later the Mitchell And Webb Look sketch show, which comes down to one question, asked by one World War II German officer to another, "Hanz… are we the baddies?" In today's Captain America #4 by Chip Zdarsky and Valerio Schiti, given a bit of a push by Marvel Comics, telling the story of Steve Roger's first encounter with Doctor Doom, alongside the government-sponsored Captain America, David Colton, inspired by 9/11 and used in the Iraq and Afghanistan Wars before Steve Rogers, the first Captain America, was pulled from the ice (welcome to that sliding Marvel timescale). As the US enters Latveria to extract diplomatic hostages, it goes up against Doom and his own form of open dictatorship.

However, it appears that the rescue of diplomatic hostages may not be the team's actual motive. America just doesn't want anyone to have them. In case they may realise what has really been going on.

Because America funded Doctor Doom's revolution in Latveria, deposing the former government and letting Doom take over. Victor Von Doom, who was educated in the USA, was an American-funded agent who has now got a little out of hand… and Colton, the former Captain America, makes a Mitchell And Webb-style revelation.

One might want to compare this to the planned 1953 Iranian coup d'état, the 1961 Bay of Pigs invasion, the overthrow of Sukarno in Indonesia and more in Italy, the Philippines, Japan, Lebanon and Russia with 81 overt and covert known interventions in foreign elections from 1946 to 2000 as well as 64 covert and six overt attempts at regime change during the Cold War. Including the funding of the Afghan Mujahedin against the Russian invasion, which led to the establishment of Al Qaeda. And that was all before 9/11. In the big scale of things, the US funding Doctor Doom's Latverian revolution was just… Wednesday. Captain America #4 by Chip Zdarsky and Valerio Schiti is published today by Marvel Comics.

