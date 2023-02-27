Captain America: Sentinel of Liberty #10 Preview: MODOC Remembers MODOC helps Cap and his friends out with their memory issues in this preview of Captain America: Sentinel of Liberty #10.

Captain America: Sentinel of Liberty #10

by Collin Kelly & Jackson Lanzing & Carmen Carnero, cover by Carmen Carnero

CAPTURED! Captain America and the new Invaders are caught in the excruciating clutches of M.O.D.O.C., the Mental Organism Designed Only for Control. Can they escape before the Outer Circle completes its takeover of Manhattan – and acquires a weapon that could change the course of history? No matter what, one of them won't make it out alive…

Marvel | Marvel Universe

On sale Mar 01, 2023 | 32 Pages | 75960620168601011

| Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960620168601021 – CAPTAIN AMERICA: SENTINEL OF LIBERTY 10 MACK VARIANT – $3.99 US

