Captain America: Sentinel of Liberty #2 Preview: Ensemble Villainy

All of Steve Rogers' old enemies — and some friends — are teaming up against him in this preview of Captain America: Sentinel of Liberty #2. Check out the preview below.

Captain America: Sentinel of Liberty #2

by Collin Kelly & Jackson Lanzing & Carmen Carnero, cover by Carmen Carnero

FIND THE KEY. CRACK THE CODE. Steve Rogers follows a trail of coded breadcrumbs to Germany, where an elusive organization is making bold and deadly moves, while Bucky Barnes' own investigation leads him to the high rollers tables in Madripoor. Thousands of miles apart with no backup, will Steve and Bucky find what they're looking for, or are they both in over their heads?

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.6"W x 10.2"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Jul 06, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960620168600211

| Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960620168600221 – CAPTAIN AMERICA: SENTINEL OF LIBERTY 2 MOMOKO VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960620168600231 – CAPTAIN AMERICA: SENTINEL OF LIBERTY 2 COELLO PREDATOR VARIANT – $3.99 US

Click here to read more previews of upcoming comics. Solicit information and cover images are automatically assembled by the LOLtron Preview Bot using data from PreviewsWorld or PRH for Marvel Comics, from Lunar Distribution for DC Comics, and from PreviewsWorld for others. So don't complain to us if it's wrong. New Marvel Comics and most others are released to comic book stores each Wednesday and DC Comics on Tuesdays because nothing in life can just be simple. Books are available the same day on digital services like ComiXology and the Marvel and DC digital comics stores. Locate a comic shop near you with the Comic Shop Locator. No unpaid interns were harmed in the making of this preview. Probably. To be honest, the bot has been acting a little suspicious lately. It's probably nothing to worry about though.