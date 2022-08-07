Captain America: Sentinel of Liberty #3 Preview: A Flashback? Now?!

When Steve Rogers fights a monster with extra appendages in this preview of Captain America: Sentinel of Liberty #3, of course he is reminded of Wolverine. Check out the preview below.

Captain America: Sentinel of Liberty #3

by Collin Kelly & Jackson Lanzing & Carmen Carnero, cover by Carmen Carnero

Steve Rogers tracks the mysterious organization known only as the Outer Circle to a lab in the heart of a volcano, where the original creator of the shield left behind a dire message. But the Outer Circle isn't going to let the information go without a fight. Who – or what – is the Redacted? And will Steve survive long enough to find out? Meanwhile, Bucky Barnes finds himself in a high-stakes battle with none other than the Dryad herself…Peggy Carter!

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.59"W x 10.19"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Aug 10, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960620168600311

| Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960620168600321 – CAPTAIN AMERICA: SENTINEL OF LIBERTY 3 BIANCHI VARIANT – $3.99 US

Click here to read more previews of upcoming comics. Solicit information and cover images are automatically assembled by the LOLtron Preview Bot using data from PreviewsWorld or PRH for Marvel Comics, from Lunar Distribution for DC Comics, and from PreviewsWorld for others. So don't complain to us if it's wrong. New Marvel Comics and most others are released to comic book stores each Wednesday and DC Comics on Tuesdays because nothing in life can just be simple. Books are available the same day on digital services like ComiXology and the Marvel and DC digital comics stores. Locate a comic shop near you with the Comic Shop Locator. No unpaid interns were harmed in the making of this preview. Probably. To be honest, the bot has been acting a little suspicious lately. It's probably nothing to worry about though.