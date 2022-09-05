Captain America: Sentinel of Liberty #4 Preview: Conspiracy Theory

In this preview of Captain America: Sentinel of Liberty #4, Cap and Bucky site down for a chat about the Outer Circle, the latest secret organization controlling the Marvel Universe. Check out the preview below.

Captain America: Sentinel of Liberty #4

by Collin Kelly & Jackson Lanzing & Carmen Carnero, cover by Carmen Carnero

Steve Rogers returns to New York with more questions than answers about the origin of the shield, only to discover that Bucky knows more about the sinister Outer Circle than Steve realized. And now something is stalking Captain America through the streets of Manhattan, putting everyone who crosses paths with Steve in danger…

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.58"W x 10.2"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Sep 07, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960620168600411

| Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960620168600421 – CAPTAIN AMERICA: SENTINEL OF LIBERTY 4 BAGLEY MIRACLEMAN VARIANT – $3.99 US

