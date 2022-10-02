Captain America: Sentinel of Liberty #5 Preview: Free Falling

Steve Rogers, Bucky Barnes, and The Redacted go skydiving in this preview of Captain America: Sentinel of Liberty #5. Check out the preview below.

Captain America: Sentinel of Liberty #5

by Collin Kelly & Jackson Lanzing & Carmen Carnero, cover by Carmen Carnero

The Outer Circle's most recent defector leads Steve Rogers and Bucky Barnes to the Outer Circle's headquarters – and to the answers Steve seeks about the origins of his shield. But Bucky already has his answers and is looking for solutions. Will decades of friendship be enough to outmaneuver an enemy who calls himself the Revolution? The world of Captain America is rocked in this can't-miss issue that will have ramifications for years to come!

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.62"W x 10.18"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Oct 05, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960620168600511

| Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960620168600521 – CAPTAIN AMERICA: SENTINEL OF LIBERTY 5 NETEASE GAMES VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960620168600531 – CAPTAIN AMERICA: SENTINEL OF LIBERTY 5 MEDINA CONNECTING COVER VARIANT – $3.99 US

