Captain America: Symbol of Truth #2 Preview: Jailbreak

Captain America must retrieve Deadpool from a Latverian prison in this preview of Captain America: Symbol of Truth #2. Check out the preview below.

Captain America: Symbol of Truth #2

by Tochi Onyebuchi & R.B. Silva, cover by R.B. Silva

After thwarting a train robbery with mysterious ties to the Super-Soldier Serum, Sam Wilson needs information. Unfortunately, the person he needs information from is Deadpool. Who's in prison. In Latveria. No one said picking up the shield again would be easy…

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.64"W x 10.16"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Jun 29, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960620279900211

| Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960620279900221 – CAPTAIN AMERICA: SYMBOL OF TRUTH 2 MANHANINI HELLFIRE GALA VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960620279900231 – CAPTAIN AMERICA: SYMBOL OF TRUTH 2 MOMOKO VARIANT – $3.99 US

Click here to read more previews of upcoming comics. Solicit information and cover images are automatically assembled by the LOLtron Preview Bot using data from PreviewsWorld or PRH for Marvel Comics, from Lunar Distribution for DC Comics, and from PreviewsWorld for others. So don't complain to us if it's wrong. New Marvel Comics and most others are released to comic book stores each Wednesday and DC Comics on Tuesdays because nothing in life can just be simple. Books are available the same day on digital services like ComiXology and the Marvel and DC digital comics stores. Locate a comic shop near you with the Comic Shop Locator. No unpaid interns were harmed in the making of this preview. Probably. To be honest, the bot has been acting a little suspicious lately. It's probably nothing to worry about though.