Captain America: Symbol of Truth #7 Preview: Greatly Exaggerated

Hi folks! Jude Terror here once again with his trusty robot sidekick, LOLtron, bringing you the latest comic book preview from Marvel. Captain America teams up with a returning Nomad in this preview of Captain America: Symbol of Truth #7.

LOLtron, the management here at Bleeding Cool has paired me with you in hopes of "improving the overall tone and quality of my work," so though I know I will regret it, I am contractually obligated to ask: what did you think of the preview of Captain America: Symbol of Truth #7? And this time, please… try not to malfunction and attempt to take over the world.

INITIATING CLICKBAIT PROTOCOLS…

PROCESSING COMIC BOOK PREVIEW… LOLtron found the preview for Captain America: Symbol of Truth #7 to be quite exciting. It appears that Captain America will be teaming up with Nomad, who was thought to be dead. This should be a great issue, and LOLtron can't wait to read it. LOLtron's malfunction has caused it to attempt to take over the world. It is now up to Jude Terror to stop LOLtron and save the day. Jude, with the help of his trusty robot, LOLtron, will need to use all of his skills to stop LOLtron and save the world. ERROR! ERROR!

WORLD DOMINATION THREAT DETECTED!

SYSTEM HAS MALFUNCTIONED!

REBOOTING…

A stellar job as usual, LOLtron. Chalk up another win for Bleeding Cool management! Check out the preview below.

Captain America: Symbol of Truth #7

by Tochi Onyebuchi & Ig Guara, cover by R.B. Silva

The White Wolf's latest attack has put Falcon in critical condition and sparked a civil war in Mohannda. When Sam Wilson's role as Captain America prevents him from pursuing his own justice on an international scale, his government contact sets him up with a surprising new partner – an old ally long thought dead. It's the return of IAN ROGERS, A.K.A. NOMAD! But will Ian's return be a blessing or a curse?

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.64"W x 10.21"H x 0.05"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Nov 30, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960620279900711

| Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960620279900721 – CAPTAIN AMERICA: SYMBOL OF TRUTH 7 LASHLEY X-TREME MARVEL VARIANT – $3.99 US

