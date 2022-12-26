Captain America: Symbol of Truth #8 Preview: Tanks for the Memories

Captain America: Symbol of Truth #8

by Tochi Onyebuchi & Ig Guara, cover by R.B. Silva

As Falcon's condition worsens, Captain America comes face-to-face with the unintended consequences of his escalating conflict with the White Wolf. Nomad is willing to make the compromises necessary to take down the Black Panther's errant brother, but can Sam Wilson say the same? And what is Sam's old sparring partner Nightshade doing in Mohannda, anyway?

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.65"W x 10.18"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Dec 28, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960620279900811

| Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960620279900821 – CAPTAIN AMERICA: SYMBOL OF TRUTH 8 BAGLEY DEMONIZED VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960620279900831 – CAPTAIN AMERICA: SYMBOL OF TRUTH 8 HARVEY VARIANT – $3.99 US

