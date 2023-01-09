Captain America: Symbol of Truth #9 Preview: Wanted Dead or Alive In this preview of Captain America: Symbol of Truth #9, Captain America... MUST DIE!!!

Captain America: Symbol of Truth #9

by Tochi Onyebuchi & R.B. Silva, cover by R.B. Silva

Captain America's understanding of his conflict with the White Wolf is flipped upside-down when White Wolf unleashes an enemy from Nomad's past onto Mohannda's civilians. Sam Wilson's first priority is now stopping the onslaught from Dimension Z before it's too late – but at what cost to his allies?

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.65"W x 10.18"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Jan 11, 2023 | 32 Pages | 75960620279900911

| Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960620279900921 – CAPTAIN AMERICA: SYMBOL OF TRUTH 9 SKOTTIE YOUNG CLASSIC HOMAGE VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960620279900931 – CAPTAIN AMERICA: SYMBOL OF TRUTH 9 MANHANINI VARIANT – $3.99 US

