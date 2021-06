Captain Britain and Captain America Top Advance Reorders

Advance reorders time! Greetings from the coal face of the direct comics market. Where retailers try to increase their orders of certain comics ahead of sale. Where supply and demand and most accurately reflected, where you can see which books are hot, where new orders are coming in and how retailers are reacting to new, unanticipated desire! And courtesy of stats from Diamond Comic Distributors. And this week that means the reissue of the Captain Britain Omnibus, which has already sold out at Marvel, the launch of The United States Of Captain America and the fourth printing of We Live #1…

TOP 25 ADVANCE REORDERS COMICS/GRAPHIC NOVELS/TPS

DESCRIPTION SRP VENDOR CAPTAIN BRITAIN OMNIBUS HC DAVIS CVR $125.00 MARVEL COMICS UNITED STATES CAPTAIN AMERICA #1 (OF 5) $4.99 MARVEL COMICS CAPTAIN BRITAIN OMNIBUS HC WILSON DM VAR $125.00 MARVEL COMICS WE LIVE #1 4TH PTG $4.99 AFTERSHOCK COMICS COMPLETE AMERICAN GODS HC (MR) (C: 1-1-2) $124.99 DARK HORSE COMICS UNITED STATES CAPTAIN AMERICA #1 (OF 5) BAZALDUA DESIGN VAR $4.99 MARVEL COMICS BASILISK #1 2ND PTG LUCKERT $3.99 BOOM ENTERTAINMENT GIANT-SIZE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN CHAMELEON CONSPIRACY #1 $5.99 MARVEL COMICS DEPARTMENT OF TRUTH #10 CVR C DIALYNAS (MR) $3.99 IMAGE COMICS WALKING DEAD DLX #11 2ND PTG CVR A FINCH & MCCAIG (MR) $3.99 IMAGE COMICS WALKING DEAD DLX #9 2ND PTG CVR A FINCH & MCCAIG (MR) $3.99 IMAGE COMICS WALKING DEAD DLX #7 2ND PTG CVR A FINCH & MCCAIG (MR) $3.99 IMAGE COMICS WALKING DEAD DLX #8 2ND PTG CVR A FINCH & MCCAIG (MR) $3.99 IMAGE COMICS WALKING DEAD DLX #10 2ND PTG CVR A FINCH & MCCAIG (MR) $3.99 IMAGE COMICS WALKING DEAD DLX #12 2ND PTG CVR A FINCH & MCCAIG (MR) $3.99 IMAGE COMICS WE LIVE #5 3RD PTG $4.99 AFTERSHOCK COMICS BARBARIC #1 CVR A GOODEN $3.99 VAULT COMICS DAREDEVIL #31 $3.99 MARVEL COMICS POWER RANGERS UNLTD EDGE DARKNESS #1 CVR A MORA (C: 1-0-0) $7.99 BOOM ENTERTAINMENT HELLBOY OMNIBUS BOXED SET TP (C: 0-1-2) $99.96 DARK HORSE COMICS STAR WARS DOCTOR APHRA #11 WOBH $3.99 MARVEL COMICS SHANG-CHI #2 $3.99 MARVEL COMICS CROSSOVER #7 CVR A ZDARSKY $3.99 IMAGE COMICS BARBARIC #1 CVR B HIXSON $3.99 VAULT COMICS BARBARIC #1 CVR D SEELEY POLYBAG VAR $5.99 VAULT COMICS

