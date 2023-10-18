Posted in: Comics, Manga | Tagged: adi shankar, anime, Bayou Khun, Ben Kahn, Boys Love, Captain Laserhawk, Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon, manga, netflix, tokyopop, ubisoft, video game

Captain Laserhawk BL Manga from Tokyopop as Prequel to Netflix Anime

Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix is getting a Boys Love manga prequel from Tokyopop as a tie-in to the Netflix animated series.

Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix is a Boys Love manga prequel from Tokyopop that is a prequel to the upcoming Netflix animated series. The manga tie-in will be published on December 14th, featuring alter egos of characters from the hit Ubisoft video game Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon. The Netflix animated series follows Dolph Laserhawk, a rebel super-soldier who escaped the army and is planning a final big heist with Alex Taylor before they sail into the sunset. The show was created by Adi Shankar (producer of Netflix's Castlevania series) and is currently streaming.

"I'm so thankful to Adi, Ubisoft, and Tokyopop for letting me play in this wonderful sandbox that they've created," says writer Ben Kahn. "I can't wait for fans to see how Dolph Laserhawk's doomed romance began and how it irrevocably set him on his current path."

CAPTAIN LASERHAWK: A BLOOD DRAGON REMIX

Story by Ben Kahn, art by Bayou Kun

SRP: $14.99 · 176 pages · ISBN: 978-1-4278-7404-7 · Available December 14th

Dolph Laserhawk, the once powerful and illustrious super-soldier stationed under the oppressive Eden mega-corporation, stands at a crossroads between staying a mindless killing machine under Eden's control and joining a band of rebel outcasts on a risky undercover mission. Before he can finally be free of the manipulative forces surrounding him, he must relive the best and worst moments of his life. Using Holloway's VR technology, he walks through his memories of living as a penniless deserter, meeting and abandoning the love of his life and coming to terms with the truth behind his passionate and tumultuous love affair with Alex Taylor – the ruggedly handsome criminal mastermind who once saved his life.

Immerse yourself in the first-hand accounts of Captain Laserhawk's tragic past through this introspective manga adaptation featuring all-new scenes that explore Dolph's conflicting thoughts and motivations leading up to the most memorable moments in his life.

Ben Kahn is a GLAAD Media Award-nominated writer who has worked with a variety of publishers, including Scout Comics, Dark Horse, and Scholastic. For Captain Laserhawk, Ben drew inspiration from years of writing experience and a lifetime of loving manga.

Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix is coming soon on Netflix.

