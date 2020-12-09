Captain Marvel #24 Teaches Us to Never Costume-Shame Emma Frost

Howdy, folks! Rich Johnston is away at a convention for journalistic ethics today where he's been invited to speak as the guest of honor, so your old pal Jude Terror is filling in with some extra comics articles today. How does Rich usually do this? Just reads the comics that come out on Wednesday and generate clickbait articles out of them? Sounds like a cushy gig, to be honest. And in stores this week is Captain Marvel #24, by Kelly Thompson, Lee Garbett, Belen Ortega, Antonio Fabela, and Clayton Cowles. Yeah, that's a lot of people to make a comic book, but try not crediting one of them in a review, and the comic creators will come for you on Twitter. They're a sensitive lot.

Anyway, the issue sees Captain Marvel in a post-apocalyptic future ruled by Ove, the son of Namor, and… well, you learn who his mama is later in this issue, and we won't spoil it. Carol and her band of post-apocalyptic warriors have been invited to stay as guests in Ove's house, and one of them, mutant leader Emma Frost, has certain conditions:

Once inside, Ove reveals his secret plot. Well, his first secret plot. He wants to get in Carol's pants! Unfortunately, he's disappointed he didn't wear any of the fancy dresses he left for her in her quarters.

But after dinner, as Carol and her team explore Ove's mansion, we learn that one member of the group was not so stuck in her ways regarding fashion choices. But when Carol tries to come for, Emma puts Carol right in her place.

Oooooooooh! Superhero fashion putdowns aren't the only thing happening in Captain Marvel #24, though. You may be shocked to learn what Krakoan captain is being kept in the basement in this issue. Plus: you'll get to meet Ove's mom. Captain Marvel #24 is in stores now.

CAPTAIN MARVEL #24

OCT200644

(W) Kelly Thompson (A) Lee Garbett, Belen Ortega (CA) Jorge Molina

FRIENDS OR FODDER?

Captain Marvel finds new allies in this strange new world – but is she sending them to their deaths? As the secrets behind Ove and his stronghold are revealed, Carol and her team find themselves dramatically outgunned. Meanwhile, the mysteries surrounding how and why Carol is here begin to reveal themselves – and they're not what anyone expected!

Rated T+

In Shops: Dec 09, 2020

SRP: $3.99