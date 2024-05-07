Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, star wars

New Star Wars Retro Collection Prequel Multipack Revealed by Hasbro

May the 4th has arrived and along with it is some brand new pre-orders for new Star Wars figures from Hasbro

Article Summary Hasbro unveils new Star Wars Retro Collection Prequel Multipack for pre-order.

The set features characters from both Episode II and Episode III.

Includes six figures with five points of articulation and Kenner branding.

Priced at $59.99, the anticipated release is slated for October 2024.

Hasbro continues to add new Star Wars figures to their growing Retro Collection, which is still going strong. The Retro Collection started out as a rerelease of classic Kenner Star Wars figures from the 70s and the 80s. However, it has expanded far beyond that, adding new projects from a galaxy far, far away and reimagining their design as retro Kenner figures. We have seen this with The Mandalorian, Ahsoka, and more recently with The Phantom Menace. It looks like Hasbro is staying with the Prequel trilogy as they announce their latest Retro Collection Multi-Pack. Unlike previous packs, this set is a fusion of characters from Star Wars: Attack of the Clones and Revenge of the Sith.

From Attack of the Clones, Mace Windu, Jango Fett, and Padmé Amidala have all arrived in glorious retro format. As for Episode III, General Grievous, a Clone Trooper, and Anakin Skywalker are all ready for their Kenner spotlight. It is unclear why this Episode II and III set was done as there are plenty of characters from each film that could have filled out plenty of multipacks from these films. The various Jedi alone from the Geonosis Arena Battle would be amazing to see, along with the Super Battle Droid. As for Revenge of the Sith, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Commander Cody, Darth Sidious, and Count Dooku would be great to see. Maybe another set is in the works, but this Prequel Retro Collection Set is already up for pre-order and is priced at $59.99 with an October 2024 release date.

Star Wars: Retro Collection Episode II & Episode III Multipack

"After the onset of the Clone Wars, the Jedi bring together a massive clone army to fight the Separatists in a battle that will alter the course of history for the noble Jedi Order. Inspired by the original 1970s Kenner STAR WARS action figures, this STAR WARS: RETRO COLLECTION EPISODE II & EPISODE III MULTIPACK features premium design and five points of articulation across all figures."

"These 3.75-inch-scale figures are detailed to look like the Padmé Amidala, Jango Fett, Mace Windu as they appeared in STAR WARS: ATTACK OF THE CLONES, and Anakin Skywalker, a clone trooper, and General Grievous as they appeared in STAR WARS: REVENGE OF THE SITH. These figures feature classic Kenner branding, as well as packaging treated with a weathered look. Imagine the excitement of the '70s when the STAR WARS original trilogy had just begun. Includes 6 figures and 10 accessories."

