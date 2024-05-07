Posted in: Books, Pop Culture | Tagged: Mob Entertainment, Poppy Playtime, scholastic

Poppy Playtime Reveals Multi-Year Partnership With Scholastic

Mob Entertainment, the minds behind the Poppy Playtime video game series, will release a new set of books under Scholastic.

Mob Entertainment revealed they have penned a new multi-year deal with Scholastic to release a new series of Poppy Playtime books. Based on the video game franchise of the same name, these books will offer a more in-depth look at the story behind the title. Starting with the Poppy Playtime Orientation Notebook, taken from the point of view of a biologist who was sent to the factory to write it up. We have more info on the book, along with a couple of quotes from both parties below, as it is available starting today.

Poppy Playtime Orientation Notebook

Authored by a brilliant biologist-turned-employee of Playtime Co., the Poppy Playtime Orientation Notebook offers readers an intriguing glimpse into the mysterious world of Playtime Co. From the perplexing recruitment of a biologist to the discovery of hidden company secrets, this illustrated manual provides an immersive experience, enriched with handwritten notes and insider revelations. In addition to the deep lore explored in the Poppy Playtime Orientation Notebook, the partnership promises an exciting array of genres awaiting eager readers. The collaboration will explore diverse storytelling landscapes from young adult novels to visually stunning graphic novels.

"Embarking on this exciting new publishing journey with Mob Entertainment will allow us to create expanded stories to create new worlds that will captivate the imagination of fans and new readers alike," says Debra Dorfman, VP & Publisher Global Licensing Brands & Media at Scholastic. "The release of the Poppy Playtime Orientation Notebook is just the beginning of what promises to be a thrilling (and haunting!) lineup of books."

"This partnership with Scholastic marks a significant milestone for Mob Entertainment, solidifying our commitment to transmedia storytelling," said Co-founders Zach Belanger, CEO and Seth Belanger, CCO of Mob Entertainment. "Each chapter of our video game series exposes more about Playtime Co. and we are excited that this book gives our fans a new way to go deeper into the story."

