Dragonbane Announces New Campaign Called Path Of Glory

Dragonbane has a new campaign book on the way, as Path of Glory brings several '80s campaigns in one book with the modern edition.

Free League Publishing confirmed a new addition to Dragonbane is on the way, as a new campaign called Path Of Glory will be released soon. Technically speaking, this is a modern version of previously released material from the original '80s edition of the franchise, as it combines three campaigns into one. The book comes with brand-new artwork both on the exterior and throughout, adding a different flavor while also paying a bit of homage to the original. The company is selling a standard edition, which you can see here, and a Collector's Edition, with a green cover and gold foil, which you can check out below. We have more info for you here as the standard version is going for about $40 and the Collector's for about $71, set for release sometime in June.

Dragonbane – Path Of Glory

Coming to the legendary Dead Forest in search of treasure, glory, and a solution to the ancient curse laying waste to the forest, the adventurers soon find themselves embroiled in an epic conflict reaching back to the very foundations of the world. The quest will take the adventurers through the depths of the forest, under the mountain, and into a strange new land where the fate of the world will be determined. Path of Glory was the first major adventure campaign released for the original Swedish edition of the Dragonbane RPG (Drakar och Demoner) in three installments between 1985 and 1986: The Dead Forest, Gates of Power, and Heart of Darkness. This new edition, reimagined and updated by Free League and the original author Roger Undhagen, collects the trilogy in a single volume.

This full-color, hardback edition has been given completely new illustrations by David Brasgalla and new cover art by Johan Egerkrans. The rules are fully updated to the latest edition of Dragonbane, and the book includes a large, double-sided map in format 432x558mm painted by Francesca Baerald.

