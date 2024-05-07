Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, star wars

Exclusive Star Wars: Ahsoka Baylan Skoll (Mercenary) Figure Revealed

Return to a galaxy far, far away as new Star Wars collectibles are on the way including the return of Baylan Skoll from Hasbro

Article Summary Hasbro unveils a new Baylan Skoll figure from Star Wars: Ahsoka, exclusive to Walmart.

The 6-inch Black Series Baylan comes with a fabric cloak and signature lightsaber.

Star Wars fans can pre-order the mercenary figure for $24.99 with an October 2024 release.

Collectors will appreciate the premium design and articulation for display on any shelf.

Star Wars: Ahsoka was an incredible tale that invited new and old fans into an undiscovered era of a galaxy far, far away. The prequel and original trilogy elements all collided for one incredible miniseries, leading to the return of Grand Admiral Thrawn. Some of the breakout characters from the series were the new Dark Side users Shin Hati and Baylan Skoll. Baylan was once a Jedi from The Clone Wars but took up work as a mercenary after the Fall of the Empire. Hasbro has done a great job bringing the events of Ashoka to life with their 6" The Black Series line.

Baylan Skoll has now returned with his second Star Wars: The Black Series release and as a new Walmart Exclusive release. Unlike his previous release, Hasbro has changed up a few elements on Baylan including a new fabric cloak. A soft goods cloak is everything when it comes to an action figure, and it truly takes the displayability and quality up a notch. Baylan will come in the new Star Wars: The Black Series packaging and will just come with his signature orange-red lightsaber. Pre-orders for this Mercenary are already live, exclusive to Walmart, for $24.99 with an October 2024 release.

Star Wars: The Black Series Baylan Skoll (Mercenary)

"STAR WARS: AHSOKA: This action figure is inspired by the live-action series on Disney+ — a great gift for collectors and fans ages 4 and up. Star Wars™ fans and collectors can display this 6 inch action figure (15 cm) — featuring premium design and multiple points of articulation — in their collections. This Baylan Skoll (Mercenary) figure comes with a Lightsaber™ accessory."

"Display Star Wars fandom on your shelf with window box packaging featuring sleek character design. Allied to former Magistrate of Calodan Morgan Elsbeth after the fall of the Empire, Baylan Skoll is a shrewd Lightsaber™-wielding mercenary for hire overseeing his apprentice Shin Hati. Look for more Star Wars Black Series action figures to build a collection of galactic proportions on your shelf! (Each sold separately. Subject to availability)."

