Star Wars Night Troopers and Captain Enoch Return to Hasbro

May the 4th has arrived and along with it is some brand new pre-orders for new Star Wars figures from Hasbro

Captain Enoch is revealed as Grand Admiral Thrawn's right hand in Star Wars: Ahsoka.

Walmart Exclusive set includes detailed figures with undead and golden motifs.

Available for pre-order for October 2024 release, celebrating May the 4th festivities.

The magic of the Nightsisters has returned to the galaxy as Grand Admiral Thrawn returns from his exile, as seen in Star Wars: Ahsoka. The reintroduction of Thrawn into the Star Wars Universe after the events of Rebels was incredible to see. Not only has Ezra and Thrawn stayed alive in their exile, but Thrawn has found a new army to control. With the magic of the Nightsisters, undead soldiers called Night Troopers have arisen. Hasbro has now unveiled that a new exclusive Star Wars: The Black Series 2-Pack is on the way, featuring the Night Trooper and Captain Enoch.

Not much is known about either of these Troopers besides that Captain Enoch is Thrawn's right hand. However, fans can start building their very own undead army with this Walmart Exclusive 2-Pack that is packed with detail. From the wrapped and shattered armor to the infused golden elements of Enoch, these two will be a deadly duo to go up against. Collectors will be able to pre-order this Night Trooper 2-Pack for $44.99, exclusively at Walmart, with an October 2024 release.

Star Wars: The Black Series Enoch & Night Trooper

"STAR WARS fans and collectors can imagine scenes from the STAR WARS galaxy with this premium 6-inch STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES CAPTAIN ENOCH & NIGHT TROOPER 2-pack, inspired by the characters' appearances in STAR WARS: AHSOKA. Captain Enoch, Grand Admiral Thrawn's captain of the guard, is an ominous sentinel who wears a modified helmet with a golden face hammered into its mask."

"Brought to life by the sinister majik of the Great Mothers, Night Troopers are a macabre fighting force. Fans and collectors can display these fully articulated figures featuring premium detail and multiple points of articulation in their collection. Includes 2 figures and 2 blaster accessories. Available for pre-order 5/4 at 1pm ET exclusively at Walmart."

