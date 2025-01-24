Captain Planet and Wacky Races in Dynamite's April 2025 Solicits

Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Dynamite | Tagged: dynamite, wacky races

Article Summary Explore new adventures with Captain Planet as Earth's champion faces Lucian Plunder in this exciting series debut.

Red Sonja and Ash team up in a dark, gritty journey mixing swordplay and magic against dread wizard Kulan Gath.

Join Wacky Races for high-octane adventures with Penelope Pitstop and the mischievous Dick Dastardly.

Thrill to April 2025's Dynamite lineup featuring ThunderCats, Vampirella, Green Hornet, and more iconic series.

Captain Planet, Wacky Races and Red Sonja Vs Army Of Darkness all debut from Dynamite Entertainment in their April 2025 solicits and solicitations. As well as more ThunderCats, Terminator, Silver Hawks, Vampirella, Space Ghost/Jonny Quest, Darkwing Duck, Duck Tales, Herculoids and Green Hornet.

CAPTAIN PLANET #1 CVR A SPEARS

DYNAMITE

(W) David Pepose (A) Eman Casallos (CA) Mark Spears

Earth. Fire. Wind. Water. Heart.

With their powers combined, they summon Earth's greatest champion: Captain Planet.

But they need to learn to trust each other first.

Gaia, the latest High Priestess of the Earth has been kidnapped! Our Planeteers are forced to come together against the newly formed might of Lucian Plunder! Even with Captain Planet on their side, will it be enough to save the very Earth itself?!?

Find out in Captain Planet #1 by writer David (Space Ghost) Pepose along with artist Eman Cassallos and cover artists: Mark Spears, Jae Lee (providing a connecting series of covers across the 1st 6 issues), Ben Oliver and Christian Ward!

A former crime reporter turned Ringo Award-winning comic book creator, David Pepose has written on hit titles such as Space Ghost, Punisher, Savage Avengers, Moon Knight: City of the Dead, Fantastic Four, Hulk, Avengers Unlimited, and Darth Vader: Black, White & Red, as well as acclaimed original series Spencer & Locke, Going to the Chapel, Grand Theft Astro, The O.Z., Scout's Honor, The Devil That Wears My Face, and more.

Captain Planet and the Planeteers, commonly referred to as simply Captain Planet, is an American animated environmentalist superhero television series produced by Turner Program Services and DIC Enterprises and broadcast on TBS and in syndication from September 15, 1990, to December 5, 1992.

In Shops: Apr 23, 2025

RED SONJA VS AOD #1 CVR A BARENDS

DYNAMITE

(W) Tim Seeley (A) Jim Terry (CA) Bjorn Barends

"Demon bitches are my specialty." -Ash. An all-new mini-series featuring everyone's favorite, Deadite-slaying, bumbling hero – Ashely J. Williams as he sends himself (once again) back in time, to the wrong time, only this time, THIS TIME he faces Red Sonja – She-Devil with a Sword! And lurking in the shadows? Kulan Gath himself and if the most dread Wizard of the Hyborian Age gets his hands on the Necronomicon? Well sh*t, that's ain't gonna be good!

"What I've like to do here is use the Army of Darkenss dark magic stuff and infuse it into Sonja's Hyborian age, so we can do a modernized take on those earliest Thomas/Jones/Throne/Buscema comics…gritty, dark sword and sorcery, full of weird monsters and grim morality talesthe difference being that Sonja is now weighed down by Ash who is, as always, kind of a moron who ruins things is totally enamored with Sonja."

Featuring art by Jim Terry, our series launches with a lead cover by the red-hot Mark Spears along with Tim Seeley, Bjorn Barends and the Dynamite debut of Nikkol Jelenic!

In Shops: Apr 23, 2025

GIANT-SIZED WACKY RACES #1 CVR A LINSNER

DYNAMITE

(W) Ivan Cohen (A) Mariano Benitiz Chapo (CA) Joseph Michael Linsner

Featuring 40 pages of story and art! Thrill to the all-new adventures of Penelope Pitstop!

This Giant-Size one-shot features three thrilling chapters that take us on a high-octane adventure from writer Ivan Cohen and super-star-artist-in-the-making Mariano Benitez-Chapo! Featuring a race-for-the-ages with tough and beautiful Penelope, handsome and mysterious Peter Perfect and of course Dick Dastardly (and a new look at Muttley! All of this action and high-speed adventure under three covers: Joseph Michael Linsner, Egal Galmon and Robert Hack!

Ivan Cohen has written titles starring some of the best-loved and most-well known characters in fiction, ranging from Batman, Spider-Man, and the Teen Titans to Looney Tunes, Scooby-Doo, and even the Space Jam version of LeBron James. His work includes mainstream comics for all ages; custom projects for clients such as LEGO, Honda, Mars, Incorporated, and Snickers; the award-winning THE BATMAN & SCOOBY-DOO MYSTERIES, and the teen/adult-focused MULTIVERSITY: TEEN JUSTICE, featuring the breakthrough character Kid Quick.

Wacky Races is an animated TV series, aired in 1968 to 1970 on CBS. The series was possibly inspired by the 1965 slapstick comedy The Great Race, as it consists of eleven drivers racing across North America in order to win the title of ""World's Wackiest Racer"". The cartoon has a large number of regular characters, with 23 people and animals spread among eleven race cars.

In Shops: Apr 09, 2025

THUNDERCATS LOST #2 CVR A SHALVEY

DYNAMITE

(W) Ed Brisson (A) Rapha Lobosco (CA) Declan Shalvey

The lost Thunderan warriors led by Commander Bengali have managed to evade capture after crashing behind enemy lines. Now, after taking refuge in a nearby town, they begin to learn more about the oppressive foe who is pursuing them.

Captain Shiner's regime has this land firmly under his thumb, and the only hope that Bengali's team has for rescue is to break through Shiner's defenses to reach their damaged ship. But while they are planning their next move, Shiner's mercenary forces are closing in- led by the mysterious Scorpius, a ruthless bounty hunter with one overriding mission: kill every ThunderCat he can find!

The ThunderCats: Apex creative team of ED BRISSON and RAPHA LOBOSCO turn up the heat on their new cast of 'Cats in ThunderCats: Lost #2 featuring tactically optimized covers from DECLAN SHALVEY, CLAYTON HENRY, MEGHAN HETRICK, MARK BAGLEY, and JAE LEE & JUNE CHUNG!

In Shops: Apr 02, 2025

VAMPIRELLA (2025) #2 CVR A PARRILLO

DYNAMITE

(W) Christopher Priest (A) Ergun Gunduz (CA) Lucio Parrillo

Unable to cope with the emotional distress of postpartum depression, Vampirella begins to devolve into a dark psychosis, imagining the best future for her infant son is perhaps no future at all. Meanwhile, the mysterious stranger claiming to be Cicero, Vampirella's infant son somehow transported back from half a century in the future, provides a glimpse of that dark future to Vampirella's therapist, Doc Chary, to whom Cicero has turned for help.

In Shops: Apr 30, 2025

RED SONJA ATTACKS MARS #2 CVR A LINSNER

DYNAMITE

(W) Jay Stephens (A) Fran Strukan (CA) Joseph Michael Linsner

Red Sonja made a vow to track down and free a captured slave, but her notoriety may be her biggest obstacle. Clearly, this is a job for Red Sohn, He-Devil with a Sword! Yes, Sonja learns how the other half lives. Meanwhile, Martians have taken notice of Sonja's actions presenting a new threat to her mission!

In Shops: Apr 16, 2025

SPACE GHOST JONNY QUEST SPACE QUEST #2 CVR A SPEARS

DYNAMITE

(W) Joe Casey (A) Sebastian Piriz (CA) Mark Spears

Jonny Quest and Hadji have travelled into the far-flung future and face to face with one peeved Space Ghost. Now the mystery of how takes center stage. Meanwhile, back in 1960s Nevada, Space Ghost's companions Jan and Jace find themselves visitors of the mysterious Area 51-luckily for them, Dr. Quest is on hand to plumb the mystery of their own displacement. Now if they can just stay one step ahead of the military. And once again in the future, Jonny and Hadji get their first look at one of Space Ghost's deadliest foes.

In Shops: Apr 09, 2025

DARKWING DUCK #3 CVR A STONES

DYNAMITE

(W) Daniel Kibblesmith (A) Ted Brandt, Ro Stein (CA) Tad Stones

CROUCHING GANDER, HIDDEN MALLARD!

As a costumed crimefighter with years of experience safeguarding the streets of St. Canard, Darkwing Duck is, of course, a seasoned master of wing-to-wing combat. But how, exactly, did this avian avatar of justice become so proficient in the ways of the fist and (webbed) feet? For years the full story has been shrouded in mystery – until now!

In this special Untold Tale of Darkwing Duck, readers will be transported back to DW's earliest days at the Training Temple of the Venerable One, where the Old Master imparted wisdom and takedowns in equal measure – and where a young Darkwing learned the value of patience, self-control, and standing up to bullies!

Wizened calligrapher DANIEL KIBBLESMITH and Zen brush masters TED BRANDT & RO STEIN achieve perfect harmony in Darkwing Duck #3 – sealed with singular covers by BRANDT & STEIN, MARK BAGLEY, NICOLETTA BALDARI, CIRO CANGIALOSI, and original animated show creator TAD STONES!

In Shops: Apr 02, 2025

DUCKTALES #6 CVR A BIGARELLA

DYNAMITE

(W) Brandon Montclare (A) Tommaso Ronda (CA) Ivan Bigarella

HAVE DUCKS, WILL TRAVEL!

After exploring nearly every corner of their home city, Scrooge McDuck and his nephews Huey, Dewey, and Louie are itching to see what wonders await them in the wider world beyond Duckburg. And that means only one thing – it's time for a good old-fashioned globe-trekking adventure!

When the World's Richest Duck sets out on an excursion abroad, it's usually with an eye toward profit – and his unparalleled record of striking it rich everywhere he goes naturally attracts keen investor interest from locals and fellow travelers alike. But one mysterious figure shadowing the family seems to have a more sinister goal in mind – to make Uncle Scrooge's latest expedition a one-way trip!

Avid avian advisors BRANDON MONTCLARE and TOMMASO RONDA build the suspense to nail-biting heights in DuckTales #6 – all enhanced by expertly executed covers from RONDA, IVAN BIGARELLA, FRANCESCO TOMASELLI, CARLO LAURO, and ALAN QUAH!

In Shops: Apr 09, 2025

HERCULOIDS #3 CVR A MATTINA

DYNAMITE

(W) Tom Sniegoski (A) Craig Rousseau (CA) Francesco Mattina

In the tradition of the recently released, critically acclaimed -AND Best-Selling – Space Ghost series, Dynamite proudly presents – The Herculoids!

This issue: Beware the Mole-Men! The Herculoids must stop the Mole People's relentless attack any way that they can, even if it means ending the lives of all the subterranean beings!

Written by Tom (Vampirella, Hellboy) Sniegoski and drawn by Craig Rousseau, issue #1 features an array of the most incredible cover artists in the known Galaxy: Francesco Mattina, Bjorn Barends, Felipe Masafara and Joseph Michael Linsner! Plus: Issue #3 features an amazing cover by Dan Panosian!

The original Herculoids series featured character and designs and creations by the legendary Alex Toth!

In Shops: Apr 16, 2025

GREEN HORNET MISS FURY #4 CVR A FRANCAVILLA

DYNAMITE

(W) Alex Segura, Henry Barajas (A) Federico Sorressa (CA) Francesco Francavilla

With Miss Fury missing in action and the case of the Silver Shrike's murder unraveling around them, the Green Hornet and Kato find their mutual resentments boiling over into a no-holds-barred brawl!

Will the two crimefighting partners come to their senses in time to save the city? Or is this truly the end for one of the most iconic partnerships in comic book history?

Find out in this penultimate issue of The Green Hornet/ Miss Fury, as breathlessly reported by ALEX SEGURA and HENRY BARAJAS and unflinchingly illustrated by FEDERICO SORRESSA – with scandalous covers provided by FRANCESCO FRANCAVILLA, JAE LEE & JUNE CHUNG, JONATHAN CASE, and JACOB EDGAR!

In Shops: Apr 09, 2025

SILVERHAWKS #4 CVR A SPEARS

DYNAMITE

(W) Ed Brisson (A) George Kambadais (CA) Mark Spears

As a vengeful Mon*Star begins to rebuild his criminal empire, the pressure is on Commander Stargazer to get his new team of SilverHawks out into the field to counter the mobster's moves. But with Quicksilver still adjusting to his unfamiliar new cybernetic parts, and Bluegrass, Hotwing, and the Copper Kidd all grappling with their own inner demons, their first mission is shaping up to be a real trial by fire!

Grizzled comics veterans ED BRISSON and GEORGE KAMBADAIS lay out the battle plan in SilverHawks #4 supported by special reconnaissance imagery from MARK SPEARS, JAE LEE & JUNE CHUNG, JAMES STOKOE, GERALDO BORGES, DREW MOSS, LESLEY "LEIRIX" LI, MANIX, and DAVID COUSENS!

In Shops: Apr 23, 2025

SPACE GHOST #12 CVR A MATTINA

DYNAMITE

(W) David Pepose (A) Jonathan Lau (CA) Francesco Mattina

This issue: Ghost Planet lies in ruins and of the verge of Total Collapse! The Council of Doom stands triumphant, while Space Ghost clings to life and the very edge of oblivion! Is this the end of our heroes?!!?

Written by David (Punisher) Pepose and drawn by Dynamite superstar Jonathan Lau, issue #1 features an array of the most incredible artists in the known Galaxy: Bjorn Barends, Francesco Mattina, Jae Lee and Anthony Marques!

In Shops: Apr 16, 2025

TERMINATOR #7 CVR A SHALVEY

DYNAMITE

(W) Declan Shalvey (A) David O'Sullivan (CA) Declan Shalvey

Everyone knows that in the year 2029, John Conner led the Resistance to victory, smashing Skynet's defense grid and defeating the machines once and for all. His mother had trained him from birth to be the perfect soldier and leader that the remnants of humanity needed in their darkest hour.

But who did John Conner turn to for guidance when his mother was gone, and the Hunter-Seekers and Terminators had humanity on the ropes? One person in particular became a mentor to Conner in his darkest hour – someone whose own fight against the machines has gone on longer than anyone's!

Intrepid chrononauts DECLAN SHALVEY and DAVID O'SULLIVAN return to the dark days ahead in The Terminator #7 – enlightened by covers by SHALVEY, EDWIN GALMON, CAT STAGGS, and DAVID COUSENS!

In Shops: Apr 16, 2025

THUNDERCATS #15 CVR A PARRILLO

DYNAMITE

(W) Declan Shalvey (A) Drew Moss (CA) Lucio Parrillo

After successfully repelling Mumm-Ra's all-out attack on the Cat's Lair with the help of Calica and her new android allies, the ThunderCats are left with a single burning question: Where is Lion-0?

The answer to that mystery is finally revealed here, as the brash young leader escapes from Mumm-Ra's captivity with the help of a mysterious robed stranger only to find himself alone on an alien world, fighting for his life!

DECLAN SHALVEY and DREW MOSS cap off their galaxy-shaking third story arc with ThunderCats #15-memorialized in epochal covers from MOSS, SHALVEY, LUCIO PARRILLO, JAE LEE & JUNE CHUNG, FELIPE MASSAFERA, and MANIX!

In Shops: Apr 23, 2025

