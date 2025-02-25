Posted in: Comics, Dark Horse Comics, Preview | Tagged: Carlyle School for Kings

Carlyle School for Kings #4 Preview: Coronation or Catastrophe?

Revenge is on the menu at graduation time in Carlyle School for Kings #4, hitting stores this Wednesday from Dark Horse Comics. Check out the preview here!

Emme prepares for revenge just as Carlyle celebrates the tri-session winner.

The winner of the first tri-session is announced, and all of the Woodbees are celebrating freely—all except for Emme. As the rest of Carlyle prepares for the crowning, Emme prepares to carry out her revenge. But will she succeed? • Series finale!

Carlyle School for Kings #4

by Nelson Greaves & Davide Castelluccio & Francesca Vivaldi, cover by Frank Cvetkovic

Dark Horse Comics

6.56"W x 10.17"H x 0.04"D (16.7 x 25.8 x 0.1 cm) | 2 oz (51 g) | 240 per carton

On sale Feb 26, 2025 | 32 Pages | 76156801291000411

Rated T

$3.99

Variants:

