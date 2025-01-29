Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: carmen sandiego, Host Mortem

Carmen Sandiego's Kevin Shinick & Greg Lee Graphic Novel, Host Mortem

Carmen Sandiego's Kevin Shinick and Greg Lee have a new graphic novel, Host Mortem, hitting Kickstarter soon

Article Summary Kevin Shinick and Greg Lee team up for the graphic novel Host Mortem, launching on Kickstarter.

Join a time-traveling comedy-mystery set in 1947 involving a murder linked to The Big Sleep.

Host Mortem features unique storytelling with four perspectives and distinct art styles.

Kickstarter offers exclusive perks like original art, cover art, and voice-over narration.

Kevin Shinick is the writer of comics such as W.E.B. of Spider-Man and The Flash, TV shows such as Robot Chicken, novels such as Star Wars: Force Collector producer on MAD and gameshow host of Where In Time Is Carmen Sandiego? Now, crowdfunding a new graphic novel with Greg Lee, the host of Where In The World Is Carmen Sandiego? Host Mortem, drawn by Damien Torres and Andrea Schiavone, is a time travel metafiction comedy mystery in which Kevin appears as himself, along with Greg, transported to the year 1947 by a time portal at Comic-Con; they find themselves enmeshed in a murder mystery involving Humphrey Bogart's noir film The Big Sleep. When one of the stars winds up dead, Kevin and Greg have to use their knowledge of random trivia.

"Between the two of us, Greg and I have hosted a number of game shows," says Shinick. "As a result, we have a lot of random trivia floating around in our heads and I always wished I could put that knowledge to better use other than just, "Hey, did you know the singular of spaghetti is spaghetto?" And since we both played fake detectives on Carmen Sandiego (me a time traveling detective and Greg a classic gumshoe detective) I got to wondering how we might fare with an actual murder? The ultimate question being, "Are hosts really smart? Or do they just have the answers?" The 180-page graphic novel will be told in four chapters from four different characters' point of view. Kevin Shinick, Greg Lee, their fast-talking receptionist, and a mystery narrator. Each chapter will have a distinct look, and collected in a slipcase, released by Clover Press. Kickstarter tiers include original art from the book, critical evaluation of work-in-progress comic books, offers of voice over narration on an animated project, and covers by Tony Foti, Timothy Anderson, and Damien Torres.

"I think what Kevin's come up with is simply brilliant and it continues to be a blast just getting to be a small part of it," says Greg Lee. "With his hilarious and nuanced writing I actually feel I've spent time in 1947. Why I didn't buy some potential stock or at least win an Oscar pool while I was there is beyond me. Instead, Kevin puts me in the middle of a murder scene and expects me to rely on my game show trivia to help him solve the crime. But the real crime is that we don't know the first thing about being detectives so it'll probably come down to something random like knowing Humphrey Bogart's middle name. (It was DeForest, by the way. A fact I know because I'm a game show host and not a detective!) Luckily, Kevin's a great friend and a talented writer, so this project is nothin' but "win-win-and more win" for me and, if I'm being honest, for all our backers and readers."

"Working on Host Mortem has been the biggest and most rewarding story of my career so far," says artist Damien Torres. "Comics has been my dream, but film is my first love, and I've been afforded the opportunity to bring that love into this graphic novel. As someone who is a fan of the likes of Sean Phillips, Greg Smallwood, Lee Weeks, David Mazzucchelli, and Alex Toth to name a few, channeling the use of heavy black has been key to nailing the noir tone. Researching the 1940s and grounding the scenes with iconic LA landmarks has helped bring pages to life, and I've worked to make that authenticity show through in each panel. Watching a good number of Bogart and Bacall films hasn't hurt one bit either. I'd be remiss in not mentioning how fun and thorough Kevin Shinick's writing is, and an honor it's been to work with someone who happened to play a part in my childhood!"

