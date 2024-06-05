Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, Venom | Tagged: Blood, carnage, Hunt, Venom War

Carnage & Venom Skip Between Blood Hunt & Venom War, Two Weeks To Go?

Today's Venom #34 sits between two events. It is most definitely a crossover with Blood Hunt, but alsom Venom War to come.

Today's Venom #34 by Al Ewing and Juan Ferreyra sits between two events. It is most definitely a crossover with Blood Hunt, the world in darkness, and the rise of vampires. A Catholic priest who has played a longstanding part in Venom's backstory turned into a vampire… and it seems he has been for a while since the last time they met. And no Venom has checked in until now…

But it is also heading to the Venom War crossover which comes next.

While Carnage #8 by Torunn Gronbekk and Pere Perez remains Blood Hunt and vampire-free, though just as grotesque, as it counts down the two weeks in blood splattered graffiti on the wall ahead of the Venom War. And knows the conflict between Dylan and Eddie Brock at the centre of it all.

…but also seems to have issues with Catholics. As well as calendars.

Venom brings Meridius, a god-like time-traveling far-future version of Venom and Eddie Brock, into the battle with vampires and symbiotes.. and the zombiotes in the middle.

While Meridius is also present in the events playing out in Carnage.

Two weeks to go? IS that out time or Marvel time? They do have a Blood Hunt to deal with, that is.

