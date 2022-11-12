Catwoman #49 Preview: Catwoman Plays in Traffic

Catwoman takes on mob goons during a high-speed chase in this preview of Catwoman #49… and gives Dario driving instruction at the same time!

CATWOMAN #49

DC Comics

0922DC178

0922DC179 – Catwoman #49 Sozomaika Cover – $4.99

0922DC180 – Catwoman #49 Jim Balent Cover – $4.99

(W) Tini Howard (A) Nico Leon (CA) Jeff Dekal

You can take Gotham out of the cat, but you can't take the cat out of Gotham. With some of Catwoman's power structures collapsed again, a clan of clowns has invaded Alleytown and Selina must use her power to handle things safely…without bringing more violence and crime into the area she loves and swears to protect. But when that fails, Selina realizes she's going to have to fight fire with fire once and for all.

In Shops: 11/15/2022

SRP: $3.99

